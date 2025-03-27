The Next Big Thing coming to Civic

The Next Bug Thing is at Rotherham Civic

THE future stars of the borough are taking to the stage at the Civic this weekend for the grand final of Rotherham Radio’s The Next Big Thing.

Ten of the best local singers and bands will battle it out in front of four local judges and a live audience, all for a shot at winning the grand prize of £1,000, in a show billed as “the ultimate music showdown.”

Tickets for the show on Saturday, March 29, cost £17.50.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.