The latest District news from across the Rotherham borough courtesy of our local correspondents:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: Come and join our amazing friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134. We look forward to welcoming you to the library to learn new skills and meet new friends.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place contact us at the church office on: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information, ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will take place on Sunday July 28 at 9.45am and be followed at 10am with an All Age Family Service. On Wednesday July 31, the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709 873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Knit and Natter Club every Thursday 3-5pm. Join us for Knit and Natter at the library, a cosy gathering where knitters of all skill levels can come together to work on their projects, share tips and tricks, and enjoy the company of fellow crafting enthusiasts. Whether you’re an experienced knitter looking for inspiration or a novice eager to learn the ropes, our attendees are here to offer help, guidance, and encouragement every step of the way. In addition to fostering creativity and new social connections, our knitting group also gives back to the community through charitable projects like Heart of Knitting and knitting for the homeless. Don’t worry if you’re short on supplies – we have plenty of donated wool available for your projects, ensuring that you have everything you need to get started or continue working on your latest creation. And to keep your energy up during our knitting sessions, refreshments will be provided for your enjoyment. Bring your knitting needles, grab your yarn, and join us at Knit and Natter for a warm and welcoming experience! We can’t wait to see what you’ll create and share together! Activities in Brinsworth Library – Brinsworth Library has something for everyone; there are lots of books, resources and facilities for all to use for free. Monday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 10am-11am Family History Group using FindMyPast; 3pm-4pm Homework Club, welcomes pupils who want to use our computers, study with friends or just come and read. Tuesday – 9am-12 noon - Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 9am-11am Family Toddler Group, refreshments, crafts and play (free); 10am-12 noon IT drop-in help session (free); 2pm Adult Book Club, join us on the last Tuesday of every month to pick up our monthly selected book; 3pm-5pm Sewing Group, sewing tips and tricks (free). Wednesday – library closed; 6pm-8pm Local History Group (2nd Wednesday of the month), contact 07733 277028. Thursday – 10am-10.30am Rhyme-time, young children’s sing-along and craft (free); 11am-12 noon Senior Social Club, join us for games, cards and refreshments (free); 3pm-5pm Knit and Natter Group, refreshments provided (free). Friday – library closed. Saturday – 9am-10am Digital Library Help drop in session; 10am-12.30pm Lego Club (free); 10am-12.30pm Children’s Craft Sessions (free). Library opening times – Monday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4.30pm; Tuesday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-6pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30 pm-5.30pm; Friday - closed; Saturday 9am-1pm; Sunday closed. For more information, please call the Library on 01709 255050, Facebook - Brinsworth Community Library. At Field View, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5DG.

CATCLIFFE

COFFEE POT: The Coffee Pot were honoured with a visit from Bishop Pete Wilcox, Archdeacon Malcolm Chamberlain and vicar Debbie Coyne. Bishop Pete also represents the diocese in the House of Lords and tabled a question on the progress of flood resilience in Catcliffe. Hopefully the ‘big man upstairs’ can help residents get some answers as none have been forthcoming so far. The Coffee Pot meets every Tuesday at St Mary’s from 10am. Plenty of tea/coffee, toast, tea cakes, buns and cakes etc and all for a voluntary donation. Best of all is the chance for a good natter with friendly locals putting the world right.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: The meeting in June of Thrybergh Parish Council was held on Thursday June 6 at the Parish Hall, Park Lane, Thrybergh. Matters Arising from Previous Meetings of the parish council. The following matters arising were discussed - Police investigations into the vandalism to the recently planted fruit trees on Vale Road and behind the Parish Hall continue and the parish council will await the conclusion before deciding upon any further actions. D-Day 80th Anniversary - Two pennants have been bought and have been displayed in the hall. Silverwood Heritage Society, Pop-Up Museum in the Parish Hall - we are in discussions with Silverwood Heritage Society to host a Pop-up Museum later in the year with the date to be finalised shortly. Access Gate onto Fullerton Field, Vale Road - The council discussed the current condition of the old wooden gate onto the field and expressed concerns about access security. It was Resolved that the Parish Council accept the quotation from Kingsforth Security Fencing for a new metal gate. Traffic Collision with Gate and Wall on Hollings Lane - It was advised that a traffic collision occurred on Thursday June 6 between two cars and the gate/wall on the football field on Hollings Lane. The damage to the wall was reported to RMBC and this has now been repaired. The gate was inspected by Kingsforth Security Fencing and repair work undertaken as an emergency measure on June 6. It was rfesolved that the Parish Council accept the quotation for inspection work from Kingsforth Security Fencing for gate repairs at a cost of £325 plus VAT at £65 giving a total £390. Parish Council Woodland on Hollings Lane - The clerk was contacted by RMBC to advise that trees had fallen onto the road and been cleared due to safety concerns. This is the land given to Thrybergh Parish Council by the Ogden Group and we will shortly be receiving the bill for the clear up and associated tree work. The Parish Council has a legal obligation to keep woodlands safe and the trees now need inspecting. Contact has been made with Wharncliffe Trees and Woodland Consultancy to arrange for an inspection and a quote has been received. We will then need to undertake the recommendations, with the report to be presented at the next Council meeting. It was resolved that the Parish Council accept the quotation from Wharncliffe Tree and Woodland Consultancy at a cost of £350. The meeting then moved on to Items of Report. Ward Councillor Bennett-Sylvester Report – The ward councillor welcomed the new ward councillor Jodie Ryalls and expressed his thanks for the work done by our new litter picker for reporting issues in Thrybergh when he is on his rounds. He then advised that ward councillors can nominate one road only for possible inclusion on this year’s road work plans and he has nominated Oldgate Lane due to extensive potholes and general wear and tear and, hopefully, this will be one of the chosen areas for necessary work. He then advised that there was still no date set yet for the commencement of work on the promised new café at the Country Park and he continues to push for the completion of the path around the park, which should be finalised in the next financial year. The Hall Secretary Report was then discussed – It was advised that the Slimming World regular booking on Saturday mornings has now been cancelled due to low numbers and cost increases implemented on franchise holders, which meant that the Thrybergh group is unsustainable. Requested by Councillors and/or AOB. The clerk informed the meeting of an incident of obscene graffiti that had been written on one of the recently renovated benches outside St. Leonard’s Church; this has now been removed. There has also been vandalism in the parish hall with a hole punched in the wall in the Men’s toilet. The clerk will undertake repairs and advise costs when known. The press and public were then invited to leave the meeting. The Internal Audit of Thrybergh Parish Council for 2023/24 was discussed and it was Resolved that the Internal Audit for 2023/24 be accepted. The appointment of an Internal Auditor to Thrybergh Parish Council for 2024/25 was also discussed and it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council appoint Richard Bellamy as the Internal Auditor for 2024/25. The Annual Governance Statement of Thrybergh Parish Council for 2023/24 was discussed and it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council accept the Annual Governance Statement for 2023/24, along with the Annual Accounting Statement of Thrybergh Parish Council for 2023/24 and the Annual Accounts of Thrybergh Parish Council for 2023/24. The clerk outlined changes to the new NALC Revised Model Financial Regulations 2024. It was agreed by the Parish Council that the clerk continues with on-ine banking on behalf of the Council, with payments being approved at the monthly meeting and monthly bank reconciliation being signed by the vice-chair. It was duly resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council approve and adopt the NALC Revised Model Financial Regulations 2024.

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been pushing for a while now for an update on the proposed improvements to Thrybergh Country Park, including the completion of the path around the park and a date for the beginning of works for the proposed new cafe. At a recent meeting last week regarding capital projects, Michael found out that the proposed new cafe will not now go ahead, two years after it originally went to consultation. Plans now include the refurbishment of the existing cafe, including a proposed new entrance with better disabled access, bi-fold doors, and changes to the toilet facilities and layout of the cafe. Plans also include increased seating outside and the creation of covered areas to give shade. The reason given for the change in the proposed plans was that inflation had eaten into the original budget. Michael, along with others who attended the meeting, has stated that the long term goal for the Country Park would be one where it is accessible for wheelchair users, young families and people wanting to experience nature in a quieter setting, as well as designating the cottage on site as a heritage asset, with the possibility of a local heritage group using it. Members attending Gateway Club in Thrybergh recently asked Michael about the possibility of having a Changing Places toilet to access when shopping in Rotherham town centre. Michael asked the question at the recent full council meeting and was informed that there will be a Changing Places toilet within the new library building in the new market complex. At the council meeting, Michael also discovered that the council do not have any data on the changes in the traffic flow between the Mushroom Roundabout and Oldgate Lane, or for the junctions of Ridgeway and Laudsdale Road with Herringthorpe Valley Road. Michael has raised the issue of traffic congestion in the local area and accidents on Herringthorpe Valley Road on a number of occasions and will continue to do so. Councillor surgeries for Cllr Jodie Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester are held every Monday in Dalton Parish Hall 7-8pm, every Wednesday in Thrybergh Parish Hall and every Saturday at the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe Cemetery 9-10am. Cllr Ryalls can be contacted on 01709 807209, by email to [email protected]. Michael is on 07432509987, email [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW.

WARD PLAN: Consultation begins next week on the ward plan for Dalton, East Herringthorpe & Thrybergh to set the main priorities for the next four years. Councillors and officers will be at Wootton Court 10am-noon on Monday, at the Staple Green coffee morning Wednesday 10-11am and at the soup slurpers at St Gerard’s Church straight after. Many other venues will be announced throughout August and into early September. Any resident who would like a paper or digital copy of the consultation, please contact Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester.

THRYBERGH ACADEMY: On the final day of term, students took part in a colour dash to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. The children had a great time and, so far, the total raised is over £1,600 with more still to be counted. Well done to everyone who took part. Earlier in the month, the annual Thrybergh Academy Sports Award Presentation Evening was held, which celebrated the sporting successes of students at the academy throughout the year. Awards included the Club Sporting Achievement Award, Netball and Basketball Players of the Year, Performers of the Year, Football Players of the Year, and Sports Personality of the Year, amongst others. Congratulations to all of the winners and to all those who attended the awards ceremony.

FAMILY FUN DAY: The Woodman pub at Woodlaithes is holding a family fun day on Saturday August 25 in aid of Start A Heart, a charity with the aim of providing access to defibrillators in the community. The fun day will take place from 12-6pm and will include rides, live music, an outdoor bar, hog roast, games, stalls, and much more. Stalls are still available for the day. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Start a Heart 24:7.

SUNNYSIDE HOLIDAY CLUB: The holiday club is now fully booked for the summer holidays; anyone wanting a place for their child/children can contact the club and will be placed on a waiting list in case any places come available. For those who are attending the club, a pyjama day will be held on Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday August 14. Children can wear their pyjamas to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital; a small donation of £1 each will be used to purchase pyjamas to be donated to the hospital for the children who attend there.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday July 21 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone who also did the talk and prayers Margaret Hollingsworth read the first bible reading. Monday July 22 - 2pm the Craft met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Friday July 26 – 10am-12 noon members of the Church prepared for the Summer Fayre and Car Boot Sale which will be on Saturday at 10am. Saturday July 27 – 10am-12 noon Summer Fayre and Car Boot Sale, proceeds for window guards – stalls crafts, tombola, messy church, home baking, refreshments and much more. Sunday July 28 – 10.30am will be a service of the Word led by Margaret Hollingsworth.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Sunday July 14 - Summer Round Robin, Dot Payne, Alan Goddard; 21up doubles, John Byers and Mick Lloyd. Monday July 15 - Summer Round Robin, Mick Lloyd; Arthur King Trophy, Ray Holmes; 21up doubles, Alan Goddard and Ian Garfitt. Tuesday July 16 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 2, Barkers 6; mid-week singles, Greasbrough 7 Barkers Park 1. Wednesday July 17 - 21up doubles, Colin Cansfield and John Byers. Thursday July 18 – VETS doubles, Wickersley Village 6, Greasbrough 2; 5/15 Alan and Maureen Taylor/Alan Goddard and John Byers/Fohn Byers and Maureen Taylor. Saturday 19 - 21up triple, Adele Pearson, Dot Payne and Maureen Taylor; Saturday League, Wickersley Village 7, Greasbrough 1. Sunday July 20 - Philip Paterson Trophy, Ray Holmes; 5/15, Kenny Herbert and Dot Payne/Kenny Herbert and Adele Pearson/Dot Payne and Adele Pearson.

GREASBROUGH PARK VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: We meet every Tuesday morning at Greasbrough Park Pavilion. We have 80 shrubs to plant. We would appreciate some more volunteers to come and join us. Because there are only 6 of us and because of all the rain we have had during May and June, the weeds and shrubs have overwhelmed us. The shrubs need to be planted but the beds need attention first. If you can’t come on Tuesdays, please come and talk to us at the pavilion in the park so that we can arrange a suitable time for you to come and help us. Refreshments are provided. Or you can ring Maureen on 07904517226.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: Now meeting again on the first Thursday of every month. Coming up in the next few months: mining history and memorabilia, Armistice 1918 in Greasbrough and Rotherham, and Victorian Rotherham – the stories you don’t normally hear.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FIRST BUS PRICE INCREASES: As from Sunday July 28, the bus company First Bus will be increasing the cost of children’s fares on the buses. Children’s fares will include a First Day Child for £3, a First Week Child for £10.40 and a First 4 Week Child for £40. More details can be found at firstbus.co.uk/south-yorkshire/ticket-types/young-people.

SOUTH YORKSHIRE’S COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: The foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of local residents. With this in mind, the foundation now has a Community Grants Programme which is open for applications. The programme has grants available of up to £5,000 for community groups and organisations to apply for, with a closing day of August 5. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/45YGudl.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 9.30-10.30am coffee morning; 10.30-1130am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am play group for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special event. SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES August 27-30 1pm–3pm – playground and café open each afternoon – Tuesday 27th Craft Café, Wednesday 28th Circus Skills, Thursday 29th Biscuit Making, Friday 30th Sports. Adult supervision required for all children please.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for

banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook, St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.3pm, wxperienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Last weekend, the litter pickers were out and about in Ferham, Holmes, Kimberworth Park and Kimberworth. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a Songs of Praise service. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday) – the last one before the August break. The church has continued to host various community activities and this week welcomed several groups from the Chislett Centre, which is hosting children’s summer holiday activities. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue on the first Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am St John‘s Church, St John’s Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On July 17, the group walked via the Chislett Centre to the end of Great Park Road where we made use of the newly installed pelican crossing. After walking down Old Wortley Road, we passed by the Engine Pond and made our way to Green Lane, emerging onto Droppingwell Road where we crossed and entered the woods. After traversing the woods, we crossed Upper Wortley Road, and made our way to Barkers Park, returning to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council is hosting the Maltby Show on the Maltby Miners Recreation Ground, Muglet Lane S66 7JQ on August 3 from 12pm to 4pm. Entry is free, and all are welcome. There will be rides, stalls, entertainment, and more.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday – 8th Sunday after Trinity – the service was conducted by Rev Phil Batchford. Sermon was given by Deacon Rev Lizzie Ilsley who also read the Gospel. Bible readings by Cynthia Stribbley and Peter Stribbley, prayers conducted by Bev Smith. Servers at the Altar Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Organist Felicity Atkinson with St Paul’s Choir. Friday July 26 – 10am until 1pm light breakfast, toast, crumpets or toasted teacakes with tea or coffee £3, all proceeds will go to the new heating system. Everyone is welcome. Saturday July 27 – Music Concert starts at 12 noon and lasts for about 45 minutes. This week performance by Felicity and Fiona will deliver a musical duet performed on the piano and organ. Donations will go towards the new heating system. Refreshments served after the concert. Sunday July 28 – Holy Communion starts at 10.30am. Everyone will be made very welcome. Sunday July 28 – Taize service 4.30pm, a quiet meditation session with chants, prayer, Bible reading and quiet time for personal reflection.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: A CELEBRATION FOR THE FEAST OF OUR LADY OF KNOCK – Saturday August 17 at 11am at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Kirk Edge, Sheffield S6 6LJ. You are invited to join the Carmelite Sisters of Kirk Edge for Adoration and Holy Mass followed by refreshments and music. For further details contact Sally Glennon at Sally Glenn [email protected]. March for Life UK takes place in London on Saturday September 7. There are many attempts at the moment to further liberalise abortion in the UK – whether that’s through ‘pills by post’ abortions, plans to make abortion until birth legal for any reason by calling it ‘decriminalisation’, and restrictive buffer zones around abortion centres. There are also attempts to silence those offering any alternative viewpoint and increasing censorship on pro-life student groups at universities. The dangers of these situations are being highlighted by the theme of this year’s March for Life, which is ‘Abortion isn’t Healthcare’. To join thousands at this family-friendly event, visit www.marchforlife.co.uk for more information. Masses during the week were celebrated for Ron Lusardi, Desmond Jenkinson, Michael McManus [birthday anniversary], Bill O Connell [A], Clare Cooper [LD], Joan O Hanrahan, Liversidge family and M+J [S.I] Congratulations to Livingstone Eleagu who made his First Holy Communion last Saturday July 20. Amanda Wassell, the Headteacher of St Bede’s Primary School, is delighted to have secured a charity place to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon for Children with Cancer. She will be running this in memory of a pupil who died earlier this year, Teddy Kelly, to fundraise for the newly established Team Ted Foundation. Donations may be left in an envelope at the church, thank you. Further details when the school reopens in September.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Why not go along to these social morning events to be held at The Old Market Hall, Wetherspoons in Mexborough on the first Monday morning of the month. The next one will be held on Monday August 5 between 10am and 12 noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

MEXBOROUGH MASTERPLAN: Local residents have raised a number of concerns during the recent consultations, including the proposed changes to Greens Way and Mexborough town centre. With this in mind, Cllrs Gibbons and Chapman recently had a meeting with officers from Doncaster Council to raise their concerns, and have formally objected to the proposed reduction to a single carriageway. As a result of this meeting, an investigation will now take place into the issue of congestion at the traffic lights on Doncaster Road leading to Pastures Road, and costings will be undertaken for proposed traffic flow improvements. Another traffic survey will also take place on Greens Way. A comprehensive review of all the feedback from the consultations and surveys will then take place at the beginning of August. The proposed plans can be accessed by visiting www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/get-involved/consultations, and questions or comments can be emailed to [email protected].

FLAT CAP CHALLENGE: Local men’s mental health group Monday Knights is encouraging local residents to sign up for a challenge to raise awareness for mental health. The group is asking people to help celebrate Yorkshire Day on Thursday August 1 by signing up to the Flat Cap Challenge and attempting to beat a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing flat caps in one place. The world record attempt will take place from 7pm on August 1 at Mexborough Athletic Grounds, New Oxford Road, Mexborough, S64 0JL and people are being asked to come along, wear a flat cap and join in the fun activities and entertainment that will take place during the evening. Although a number of people have already registered to take part in the event, there are still a lot more people needed to help break the record. Angie in Mexborough Indoor Market is selling flat caps for the event, and donating to the Monday Knights Men’s Mental Health Group with every sale. Flat caps can also be purchased from Carl at Mick’s Shoe Repairing shop in Mexborough. So let’s get our flat caps on, join together, have some fun and break a record! To find out more information and to register for the event, visit mondayknights.uk/flatcap.

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: The fun family event, Mexborough by the Sea, was held in Mexborough town centre last Saturday. The event included Tuby’s Funfair, face painting, Punch and Judy, and much more, plus a raffle which included prizes from a variety of businesses, including Gorilla Beer Hall, Hooton Lodge Farm, the Empress Building, Krafty Quinn and Mexborough Market. The sun was shining and everyone had a great time, especially the children who made good use of the temporary beach. Well done to everyone on Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI) for all your hard work in planning and organising the event, to all the stallholders and everyone who supported the event, and of course to everyone who turned up on the day to enjoy Mexborough by the Sea. There are currently still some unclaimed prizes from the raffle; anyone with a winning raffle ticket can claim their prize at The Old Market Hall.

MEXBOROUGH FOODBANK: The fantastic team of volunteers at the foodbank have been incredibly busy over the last few weeks, as usual, putting together and distributing upwards of 20 food parcels each week across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough. Most of the parcels were delivered by the foodbank’s volunteer drivers, with a few of the parcels dropped off at Mexborough Family Hub. The volunteers do an amazing job, week in, week out, helping those in need in the local community. The foodbank relies on the generosity of individuals and local businesses for donations, including regular donations from Lidl, Aldi, JD Cliff, the Co-op in Swinton, Paws 4 A Break, Farmfoods in Mexborough and a number of local residents who send in regular financial and food donations. If anyone can support the foodbank with larger donations, please email [email protected]. Mexborough Foodbank does not accept self referrals; food parcels are only provided via email referrals. These referrals are provided via community partners, including Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes Doncaster, Mexborough Family Hub, Denaby and Conisbrough Family Hub, Citizens Advice, First Credit Union Ltd, and the Department for Work and Pensions, as well as from local schools and GP surgeries.

HEALING HIKES: Healing Hikes is a walking group aimed at local residents who may be experiencing mental health issues. The hikes give people the opportunity to meet up with likeminded people, access some support and find out about other mental health services that are available. Healing Hikes take place every Tuesday in Mexborough. Anyone interested can meet at 9am outside Mexborough Library to take part in the walking group.

UNIFORM DRIVE: Starting on Sunday July 21, St John’s Methodist Church in Swinton will be holding a Uniform Drive every Sunday until September 8. The Uniform Drive will take place in the community room of the church from 2-4pm and will include items of uniform for all local schools, free of charge. Donations are also welcome to keep the Uniform Drive topped up.

COFFEE MORNING: St Margaret’s Parish Church will be holding their monthly coffee morning on Saturday August 17. The event will take place from 10-11.30am in the church and everyone is welcome to attend.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Officers from the team recently attended the annual careers day at Swinton Academy. The event provided officers with the opportunity to discuss with pupils from Year 8 and Year 10 about the role of the police in the local community. Pupils also had the opportunity to ask questions about policing and the different careers available in the police force, as well as being able to try on some of the different police uniforms, including the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Responder kit, which proved very popular.

SWINTON ACADEMY: Year 5 students from local feeder primary schools, including Brookfield Junior Academy, St Thomas’ Primary in Kilnhurst, Kilnhurst Primary School and Swinton Queen Primary School, visited Swinton Academy recently to take part in some taster lessons in a variety of subjects. Students from Y10 enjoyed a great day at Alton Towers last week as a reward for all their effort and good attendance during the school year.

RAVENFIELD

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Contact Geoff on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Based at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh. The group has now closed for the summer and will reopen in September. However, they are looking for beavers and scouts to go along and join them when they reopen. They meet on Mondays - beavers 5.45pm to 7.30pm and scouts 7.30pm to 9pm. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search 9th Rotherham, they would love to see you. Also, could you spare any time to volunteer? The group are looking for cub leaders. If so, please get in touch.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service held on Sunday July 21 was led by David Harris. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday July 23 and the Chit Chat Cafe was open for refreshments. The morning service on Sunday July 28 will be led by Tim Fulcher. All are welcome to any of the activities or services which are held at the High Street Centre.

ST NICOLAS’ CHURCH 100 YEARS ANNIVERSARY: An Open Day is being planned for this Saturday July 27 and the church community are very keen for people to visit the church on that day. There will be an exhibition of old photos of the church and congregation as well as memorabilia linked with the church. The Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group will provide a display of old maps and photos of Ryecroft and the surrounding area to add to the church’s photos. There will be an opportunity to light candles in thanksgiving for weddings and baptisms as well as remembrance of loved ones. Light refreshments will be served at the Open Day. There will be a special service at the church on the following day, led by the Bishop of Beverley, to mark the anniversary and again all are cordially invited.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Last Friday, volunteers from the group met on Harding Avenue opposite Upper Haugh Cricket Club to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding areas. The group cleared seven bags from the area, including Wentworth Road, with another three bags being cleared by volunteers who litter picked in Rosehill Park. Well done and thank you to all involved.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Members from the foodbank recently took part in the Unity in the Community event held at Springwell Gardens. This event provided the opportunity to learn about the different projects and programmes organised by charities and community groups in Rotherham, as well as giving information about volunteering opportunities and how to get involved in community events.

S62 COMMUNITY TOGETHER ROTHERHAM CIC: The group runs a variety of regular sessions for the local community to get involved with; one of these is the S62 CTR Community Allotment. The allotment is only a short walk away from where the group is based, at the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh, and the allotment sessions take place each Tuesday from 2-4pm, weather permitting. Suitable footwear is required for anyone who wants to take part in the allotment sessions, as the allotment ground is uneven. S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC is comprised of a team of people whose aim is to support the community in a range of issues, including mental health and wellbeing, isolation, poverty, and recovery through peer support groups and activities. With this in mind, the team are now looking for volunteers who have lived experience in mental health and want to help their local community. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07502754011.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Police officers recently secured a search warrant for a property on Peashill Street in Rawmarsh. The search warrant resulted in the discovery of a collection of possibly cannabis plants in the loft of the property and charges against an individual. For local residents who are concerned about drug issues or any other potential crime issues in the area, concerns can be reported to the police via 101 or 999 for an emergency. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Little Acorns’ Baby and Toddler group held in church on Wednesday during term time from 9am until 10.45am. There is no need to book, just go along and join us, it’s a great place to gather, whilst having fun and a chance to make new friends.. Boomerang meets on the second Sunday of the month at 10am in Trinity Community Centre next door to church. Children are very welcome and are catered for. There is Baby Boomerang aimed at pre-school children and a Senior Boomerang for children aged 5-12 years and the Wednesday Group (Thorpe Hesley UK Fit for the Future group) formerly the Friday Group. This group now meets on Wednesdays at 1.30pm until 3.30pm in the Trinity Community Centre. This group enjoys curling, bowling quizzes, games, chair exercises and refreshments. For all enquiries in regards to groups email thorpehesleychurch @hotmail.co.uk or telephone 0114 245 7564.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

RSPB OLD MOOR: Did you know that the RSPB at Old Moor, S73 0YF, has mobility scooters for hire? There are 3 mobility scooters available to hire for free to enable greater access to nature for a greater number of visitors. These are extremely popular so to avoid disappointment please book in advance by calling 01226 751593. You need to give booking information, name, contact details and time of hire, including expected time of arrival so someone is ready to give you training. Each booking is available from 10am until 3.30pm GMT and 10am until 4.30pm BST and gives you the use of the mobility vehicle for either half or a full day. Bookings are subject to availability and can only be booked within opening hours. Confirmation and agreement to the centre's Mobility Vehicle Health and Safety Declaration is needed on the day and staff reserve the right to refuse this service if it is felt that you could be putting yourself and other visitors at risk. The mobility scooters are only for use on RSPB Old Moor reserve. Whilst the use of the mobility vehicles are free of charge, if you feel able and willing to donate to the running costs and maintenance of the vehicles, it would be really appreciated on a Pay as You Feel basis at the reserve on the day of hire. If you have any further queries please call 01226 751 593 or email [email protected]. Please note bookings cannot be taken via email.

WATH DEVELOPMENT: Rotherham Council cabinet is set to approve updated plans for 2 projects that will transform Wath. Feedback from the public has helped to update plans to restore the cultural heart of the town centre and create better public places. The plans will be considered by cabinet on Monday July 29. The £8.9 million library and public space project planned for Wath will include: a new state-of-the-art library, for learning, working and making; new commercial spaces to attract business; improvements to green spaces and improvements to the Biscay Way car park. The proposed project at Wath includes demolition of the existing library and the creation of a brand-new library to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility. The library will be equipped to support skills development locally with purpose-built learning, working and making spaces. The redevelopment is being designed to enhance the visitor experience between Biscay Way and the High Street to encourage visitors into the town centre.

WENTWORTH

BINGO: Wentworth Village Community Association is holding a bingo night on Friday July 26 at the Mechanics Institute on Friers Croft. The event will take place from 6.30-8.30pm and will include an interval with light refreshments. Hotdogs will also be on sale, and there will be prizes and a raffle. This is a fun family event, suitable for all ages. Tickets are £2, which include a book of bingo tickets, and extra bingo tickets can be purchased for £2 per book.

COFFEE AND CHAT: Starting from the week commencing July 26, a coffee and chat session will take place in Harley on the fourth Friday of the month. The session will be held at Harley Mission Rooms from 10am-12 noon, and everyone is welcome to attend.

WENTWORTH GARDEN CENTRE: Now the summer holidays from school are upon us, the garden centre is running a summer event for families to get involved in. The Big Dino Takeover takes place from July 24 to September 3, 10am-4pm daily, and includes a Dinosaur Discovery Trial in the Historic Gardens and fun family activities in the Family Farm, including a daily dino colouring competition, a daily dino egg and spoon race, a fossil dig challenge, dino-hemed games, and much more. For more information, visit https://buff.ly/3YQREhk.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: To celebrate the history behind the construction of two of the bridges cast by the Milton Ironworks, Elsecar Heritage Centre is holding a fun family activity session during the summer holidays. On Saturday August 3, families are invited to visit the centre from 11am-3pm and design and build their own cardboard bridge. For more information and to book a place, either telephone the Visitor Centre on 01226 740203 or visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The July meeting of the parish council took place on Monday July 15, with apologies from Cllrs Rashid, Stevenson and Thorp. The meeting began with the 15 minute public speaking session when council received representation from four local residents who had attended the recent public meeting in relation to the National Grid proposal to build a new Brinsworth to High Marnham electricity substation on land close to Long Lane. The residents, who live very close to the proposed site of the substation, were extremely concerned at what they had heard at the meeting and were keen to gain the support of parish council and queried whether a land agent had been appointed to act on behalf of local residents. For those people who did not attend the meeting, and according to the National Grid website, “the proposed substation is part of the Great Grid Update which will enable the electricity grid to carry more clean energy to communities in every part of England and Wales, helping us to reach net zero faster”. It also states: “We propose to build and operate a new 400 kV substation to the east of Long Lane Rotherham, South Yorkshire. We need to build a new substation as there isn’t sufficient space to accommodate the additional equipment at the existing Brinsworth substation, off West Bawtry Road. We expect it will be an air insulated switchgear (AIS) 400 kV substation as the proposed site has sufficient space to accommodate an AIS – which has a greater footprint than a gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substation.The new substation would be within a compound approximately 380 metres x 200 metres - the size of around 11 football pitches – and include approximately 12 bays, network stability equipment, standard substation plant and control infrastructure. The highest structures within the substation compound would be six overhead line gantries, which are bridge-like structures with platforms used to support equipment and cabling. At approximately 12 metres, they would be the highest structures within the substation compound. The site’s footprint has the potential for some future expansion if required.”. Discussion centred on the fact the substation is close to local housing, will take between 3-5 years to complete - with the associated traffic, and will include some blasting. Also, once completed, there will be a constant ‘hum’ which will be heard across a wide distance, particularly in wet weather. Cllr Fisher said he had attended the local meeting and had booklets available, which were distributed at the meeting, giving details of the proposal, together with a separate booklet discussing the alleged possible link between exposure to magnetic fields and the incidence of childhood leukaemia. Whilst the public consultation period expired on July 22, it was agreed that the clerk would contact National Grid to arrange a meeting with parish council to discuss the proposal. Councillors then received monthly accounts, bank reconciliations and budget monitoring statement provided by the responsible finance officer, and these were approved. It was reported that following a collection at the recent Whiston Summer Festival by Cllr Reynard, a donation of £300 would be sent to Kidney Research UK. An update was then given by Jordan Arno, senior youth worker, on the Whiston Youth Club as they approach the summer break. He reported that it had been a very good month, with some new members having joined, and seven members worked as volunteer helpers at the Summer Festival. The off-site visit of the junior members to “Big Apple” had proved very enjoyable and favourable comments were received from parents. Following the break, staff will return for training on September 5, and both Senior and Junior Clubs will return on September 12. Lengthy discussion then followed regarding the recent meeting with the owner of Linda’s Bakehouse in Wickersley who has expressed an interest in reopening our community kitchen/hub. It was agreed that the Hub would reopen for a further six-month trial period on a one-day per week basis (Wednesdays), with the opening date being Wednesday July 31. The level of funding from parish council was agreed, as was the fact that Linda would be responsible for the menu, the food, and promotion by way of advertising. It was also agreed that the new joint venture will be marketed as Linda’s Bakehouse @ Whiston Parish Hall. A debrief following Whiston Summer Festival had been received from Event Foundry and also from the Parish Church Cricket Club, and comments/suggestions were noted for future events. The date of Saturday November 30 was agreed for the Christmas lights switch-on event 2024 and an organising sub-group was formed who will work alongside the Event Foundry to organise the event. The subject of biodiversity was then discussed and the ways in which parish council could increase this across our landholdings, for example, by not using pesticides or by installing bat boxes. Following the response from RMBC’s Drainage Department to recent questions posed, it was agreed that the new Rother Valley MP, Jake Richards, be invited to attend a meeting with councillors to gain his support. The staging of further events in the Parish Hall and in the village was discussed and the possibility of holding a car boot sale had been discussed with the three local hostelries and will be kept in abeyance. The condition of the wooden bridge over Whiston Brook was then discussed and the clerk report that RMBC are looking into the ownership. The ward councillors present then gave details of their recent first ward meeting and said the village remains a main priority. The subject of Himalayan Balsam had been raised with the Environment Agency (see report below), and a further meeting has been arranged with Kyle Heydon from RMBC to discuss drainage in the ward. Also, following installation of festive lights on Worrygoose Island, an officer from RMBC had attended and was very pleased with the professionalism of Christmas Plus who carried out the installation. Weed killer has been applied to weeds along High Street and since the last meeting weeds on local gennels have been cut back. It was suggested that, as Rotherham is the Children’s Capital of Culture, with a plan to organise 365 events (one for every day of the year), the Parish Hall could be offered as a possible venue involving RMBC and Whiston Youth Club. This was thought to be a very good idea. Preparations for this year’s Remembrance event were discussed, with further details to be determined closer to the date of Sunday November 10. We will also be contacting the ladies of the Whiston Parish Church Craft Group to request a repeat of the wonderful poppy display on the memorial bench. There will be no meeting of Whiston Parish Council in August because of the summer break, so the next meeting will take place on Monday September 16 at 6.30pm.

HIMALAYAN BALSAM: Owing to the high incidence of Himalayan Balsam within the village and particularly on Whiston Meadows, a meeting has been arranged between parish councillors and Harry Winfield, RMBC countryside ranger, on Monday July 29 to discuss the problem and to set up a multi-agency/partnership to decide how to tackle the problem within the parish as a multi-year project.

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS: Ward councillor Paul Thorpe would like to know from the people of Sitwell ward if you would like him to run a walk-in surgery or would you prefer to continue to email or phone and leave a message? Paul would be grateful if you could please confirm your preference by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 07778764181.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday we celebrated the Feast of St Mary Magdalene to whom the church is dedicated. At 9.45am we welcomed Bishop Tim Ellis who preached and presided at the Parish Eucharist, assisted by Patrick White, reader, who also led the intercessions. Stan Watson rang the bell to invite parishioners to the service, who were welcomed into church by Ray Kelly and Colette White who also read the Old Testament lesson. Arthur Mandley read the New Testament lesson. Alan Teale and Alan Bradbury were in attendance and the latter was also Communion assistant. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem – ‘A Prayer of St Richard of Chichester’ by White - during Communion. The organist and the choir were complimented by Bishop Tim and were given a round of applause by all the congregation. Janet Watson and Lorraine Tyler served refreshments and homemade cakes and biscuits after the service. In the evening at 6pm there was a Festal Choral Evensong which was led by Patrick White and Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir sang beautifully throughout the service, giving a magnificent rendering of Beethoven’s Hallelujah Chorus and of Stanford’s Te Deum at the end. On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Lynn Broadhead presided at the Service of Holy Communion and gave a talk; there were refreshments and a time of fellowship afterwards. On Friday (tomorrow) the funeral of Carol Robson will take place in church at 1pm. Next Sunday, Trinity 9, the Parish Eucharist will be at 9.45am. During the summer holidays many of our usual activities will not be taking place. However Parish Communion at 9.45am on Sundays and Holy Communion on Wednesdays at 10.30am, both followed by refreshments and fellowship, will continue throughout August. All are very welcome at all services. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The service last Sunday was led by Anne Holmes. Jenny Park gave the bible reading and Carol Newman played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome to join us for any service or other activities.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our preacher on Sunday was Rev Andrew Fox who preached on the theme of ‘Getting away from things and giving us time to think about the God’s message’. Our service next week will be led by Gail Atkin. On Sunday August 4 the Family Fun Church after our regular service will be a picnic in Clifton Park. Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday August 13 from 10am to 12 noon - everyone welcome.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB - BLUEBELL WOOD CHARITY DAY: Our annual Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be held on Sunday July 28. It will feature a fun match involving the Whiston PC Belles and the Junior section of the club. We will also have a bumper raffle and auction items (all donations gratefully accepted). Children’s entertainment will include a face painter and balloon artist (Mister Twister). Lawn’s Farm Shop are providing the barbecue and we will have evening entertainment.

ROTHERHAM ROUND TABLE 24 LITTER PICK: We must give a big shout out and thank you to those members of Rotherham Round Table24 who recently took part in their first litter pick (albeit combined with a pub crawl) around the streets of Whiston and Brecks to give them a Summer spruce-up. Well done fellas! Going forward, if you fancy making some new mates and doing some good for your community - why not get in touch? They are an organisation for men aged 18-45 in the Rotherham area. They are non-exclusive, non-political and non-religious, with sporting, social and community activities on offer.

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP: The group met on Tuesday July 16. A number of matters relating to the proposed development behind Lathe Road/Worrygoose Lane were discussed and it was reported that the following questions had been sent to the Environment Agency regarding the pumping station on Worrygoose Lane – When was the consent for the pumping station and combined sewage overflow at Worrygoose Roundabout, Whiston, Rotherham last changed? When will the Environment Agency (EA) assess the current capacity of the sewage pumping station? If there are no plans to assess the capacity of the SPS what will trigger the requirement for a reassessment? Has the EA got calibrated certification that the SPS achieves the required rate of flow? Has the EA got calibrated certification that the stormwater storage capacity is correct and that the stormwater tank is automatically emptied after a storm event? These questions have been forwarded by the Environment Agency to the local customer team, who have a duty to respond within 20 days. WRAG will also be contacting Rob Morrell, RMBC case officer, regarding questions of building height on the proposed development, and we will be considering an approach to the Local Government Ombudsman. It was agreed that a letter of thanks be sent to Alexander Stafford to thank him for his help and support to WRAG during his time as MP for Rother Valley. A letter will also be sent to the new MP, Jake Richards, who has already had a meeting with us, to request his continued support going forward.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The brownies celebrated with six of the older girls who completed their gold award - which is the highest award that a brownie can achieve. To end the summer term we held a beach party with fun games, pizza delivery, fruit kebabs and Wise Owl’s mocktails. At the end of the evening we said goodbye to eight brownies who are moving up to guides and we said “thank you” to Eagle Owl and presented her with a leaving present as she leaves us to go to university.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston? Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday July 15 to continue study of John’s Gospel, Chapter 5. SALS met on Wednesday July 17 when the speaker was Jayne Price, who described her work in Balby setting up a coffee shop and foodbank for the underprivileged in her church parish. Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. Regular Thursday morning services continue through July and August at 10am. The CVM group met for a barbecue in the Barn on Wednesday July 24 at 8pm, with John Patterson as speaker. The Church Choir are running their annual car wash on Saturday July 27 bon the Barn Car Park from 10.30am to 2.30pm. A car wash is £5 with a free bacon sandwich and cup of tea, and coffee and cakes will also be available.WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): Singer Donna Bell came to entertain members on Wednesday July 10. Raffle Prize winners were Kath Lockwood, Jackie Neal, Jackie English, Gill Cooper, Elaine Wilson, Geoff Deakin, Audrey Churnside, Gill Haggie and Ann Shaw. The Summer Party was held on July 17 when sandwiches and cakes were enjoyed, a word search was shared and the lottery prize winner was Doreen Foster. Raffle prize winners were Geoff Deakin, Doreen Foster, Audrey Churnside, Helen Hinchcliffe, Dorothy Bury, Kath Lockwood, Elaine Wilson and Mary Hoffman. The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday August 7when there will be a beetle drive. Normal weekly meetings resume in the Barn in the Autumn on Wednesday September 11 at 1.30pm.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 27 – a strenuous 9.5 mile on Kinder Plateau and Edge descending via Ringing Roger led by Peter Taylor 07581383301, Meet at 10am in Edale car park (fee) S33 7ZQ. Wednesday July 31 – a 9.5 mile moderate walk from Welton into the Wolds led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598. meet at 10am at the Green Dragron, Cowgate, Welton HU15 1NB. Saturday August 3 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk in the Upper Don Valley led by June Peach 07827857158, meet at 10am in Langsett Barn car park, S36 4GY. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

HOSPICE LOTTERY: Did you know that your local hospice in Rotherham has a weekly lottery? Rotherham Hospice has been caring for local families since 1994. The hospice’s team are committed to providing the highest level of support and care for local people who are affected by a terminal illness. As well as caring for the patient’s needs, support is also offered to family and carers during the time of illness and into bereavement. In 2022, £11.9 million was raised from tickets purchased by players supporting all participating hospices, with 3% spent on prizes, 12% spent on administration and management and 19% reinvested to recruit new lottery players. The remaining 66% was given to hospice care – an amazing total of £7.8 million. Based on estimated draw entry numbers in 2022/23, the likelihood of winning a prize in the weekly draw is, on average, 1 in 1,236. Similarly, for the September and March Super Draws the likelihood of winning a prize is estimated at 1 in 1,577, and for the Christmas Super Draw at 1 in 7,694. For more information or to play please either see the link https://www.localhospicelottery.org/play-local-hospice-lottery/ or telephone 08003160645.

ROTHERHAM SAFEGUARDING: The Rotherham Safeguarding Children’s Partnership have agreed the Child Exploitation Strategy 2024-29: a vision for managing risk outside the home recently. The strategy sets out how organisations will keep children and young people safe from child exploitation over the next 5 years. Child exploitation includes child sexual exploitation, child criminal exploitation, radicalisation, modern slavery, human trafficking and honour-based violence. The new strategy will address a number of local priorities. This includes continuing to ensure there is an effective response to tackling exploitation through effective early identification and prevention services embedded in communities, the right learning and development offer for all relevant organisations and community groups, ensuring robust safeguarding processes and systems are in place, the continued provision of support to victims and survivors of exploitation, and identifying offenders of exploitation to bring them to justice. Preceding the 10 year anniversary of the publication of the Jay Report, the strategy demonstrates the continued commitment by partners to listening to the voice and lived experience of victims and survivors and using this to develop services. There remains a focus on community engagement and partnerships with families, parents and carers and children and young people in the strategy that will be a key priority for its duration. The partnership has been on a significant improvement journey over the last 10 years, with progress validated by external and independent experts. The Office for Standards in Education Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) has consistently rated Rotherham Council as ‘Good’ and the recent Focused Visit confirms that it is unstinting in its determination to make children in Rotherham safer and improve their outcomes. His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services rated the service offered in protecting vulnerable people by South Yorkshire Police as ‘Outstanding’ . An independent review into the response to child sexual exploitation provided reassurance that partnership “processes are not simply paper-based but active, embedded and protecting children and young people in Rotherham”. All of the above reports and their recommendations have been integral to the development of the strategy and its associated Delivery Plan. Progress has also been made to ensure offenders are brought to justice through Operation Stovewood. As of July 2024, over 200 arrests had been made, resulting in 33 convictions being secured, with a combined total of over 250 years imprisonment. A number of active investigations remain under Operation Stovewood and the partnership is determined to ensure all victims have access to justice and will not stop until the investigations are concluded and communities safeguarded. It is expected that Operation Stovewood will continue until at least 2027. All current investigations continue to be managed across the partnership, with South Yorkshire Police leading criminal investigations. The Rotherham Safeguarding Children’s Partnership will review progress against the delivery plan and an annual report will be presented to Improving Lives Select Commission for scrutiny, subject to approval from Rotherham Council’s Cabinet. To view the Child Exploitation Strategy, see the link https://moderngov.rotherham.gov.uk/documents/s147375/Appendix%201%20-%20CE%20Strategy%20Final%202024-29.pdf

WISE UP EVENT: The Joint Community Safety Team at Lifewise would like to invite local residents to an event called WISEUP. The event as aimed at over 50s, but most content is suitable to adults of all ages, particularly those with caring responsibilities (adults). It will be held at Lifewise Centre, Hellaby in Rotherham, postcode S66 8LB, at the purpose-built fully interactive site which is just off Junction 1 of the M18 by car, and easily accessible by the X1 bus service if you have no access to a vehicle. The next session is on Wednesday August 14 and will include inputs from South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire Service. The subjects covered will be Doorstep Crime, Home Fire Safety, Herbert Protocol, Drive Safe for older drivers and Fraud and Cyber Crime. The day starts at 10.30am (arrive at 10am) and end at 2.30pm. Tea and Coffee will be provided to all guests attending, everyone attending is welcome to take a packed lunch, as there is no food available on site and there will be a break at 12 noon for a 30 minute lunch. Car parking is available, but this is limited, so please arrive in plenty of time should you require a space. There is no cost to attend this event, but booking is essential as places are limited. All events will take place at Lifewise Centre which is fully accessible and on one level. If you wish to attend, or you require further details, please email [email protected].

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.