The latest craze is coming to Mexborough
Mexborough Athletic Social Club has announced it will start hosting the events next month.
A spokesperson for the club, at New Oxford Road, said: “With so many not wanting to go out in the evening it has become apparent that people prefer to get their entertainment in the afternoon.
“These weekly socials take the form of either listening to the music, just going for a drink, dancing, bingo and more.
“Anyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a social event where they can make new friends or join in with other forms of entertainment, including line dancing and partner dancing, freestyle dancing and jiving or just listening to some great music from acts who travel from all around the UK.
The social events will start on Wednesday, August 28 and will be held every Wednesday from noon until 3pm.
