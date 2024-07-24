Afternoon socials with live music are coming to Mexborough Athletic Social Club

THE latest craze is coming to town – with the arrival of afternoon socials with live music.

Mexborough Athletic Social Club has announced it will start hosting the events next month.

A spokesperson for the club, at New Oxford Road, said: “With so many not wanting to go out in the evening it has become apparent that people prefer to get their entertainment in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These weekly socials take the form of either listening to the music, just going for a drink, dancing, bingo and more.

“Anyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a social event where they can make new friends or join in with other forms of entertainment, including line dancing and partner dancing, freestyle dancing and jiving or just listening to some great music from acts who travel from all around the UK.