Review: The Kiefer Sutherland Band, The Leadmill, Sheffield

BEFORE moving on to the main act of the Kiefer Sutherland Band, a tip of the (cowboy) hat must be given to support act Colin Andrew.

The Irish singer-songwriter, with his indie-folk blend, was an ideal opener for the country star’s sold-out show, quickly getting the Sheffield crowd onside – and on song – playing the Human League's Don't You Want Me, leading them into the chorus before quipping before the second verse: “You'll have to take it from here – that's all I've got!”

Whether a fan of the Canadian actor's 80s films The Lost Boys and Stand by Me, 90s movies Young Guns II and A Few Good Men, or his long-running role as counter terrorist agent Jack Bauer in the noughties TV series 24, it's clear that the audience here – as they sing and dance along – are also aficionados of Kiefer Sutherland the musician and his country rock band.

Fans enjoyed an energetic and engaging performance with upbeat anthems and soulful ballads – his heartfelt lyrics felt reminiscent in places of multi-platinum-selling country artist Dwight Yoakam.

His gravelly voice is pitch-perfect for tunes including Chasing The Rain and Goodbye California, while the intimate atmosphere created by his warm storytelling makes a charming introduction to a song about his favourite horse 'Reckless and Me.'

Whether tracks from latest release Bloor Street or fan favourites from previous albums – all are rapturously received and, with an impressive band including steel guitar, it is resoundingly clear this is no actor vanity project, but the real deal.