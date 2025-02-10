Taste of Americana tunes at South Yorkshire show

The Guilty Men - pic by Sara Porter

A GROUP with influences including Americana, country, folk, pop, and psychedelia is kicking off a 19-date UK tour in South Yorkshire.

The Guilty Men are Paul Burgess (10cc, Jethro Tull, The Icicle Works), Neil Cossar (The Cheaters), Craig Fletcher and Jez Smith (John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest) and Clive Gregson (Any Trouble, Gregson and Collister, Nanci Griffith).

Between them, they have played more than 10,000 gigs, recorded thousands of songs and made countless radio and TV appearances.

The Guilty Men released debut album Invisible Confetti in September last year.

New single Dangerous Girl was released in January, complete with a video directed by Adam Dean, which follows Susan’s Back Drinking, which was featured as Single of The Week on more than 50 UK radio stations.

The band’s debut album also made the Top 50 on the Amazon rock chart.

Their February/March UK tour kicks off on Thursday, February 13 at The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley.

For tickets visit www.barnsleylamproom.com/whats-on/ or call 01226 200075.