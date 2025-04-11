Take prehistoric step back in time
MEADOWHALL is set to transport visitors back in time this Easter as dinosaurs arrive at the Sheffield shopping centre.
Running until Monday, April 21, the experience will take visitors on a prehistoric adventure to hunt down ten life-sized dinosaurs lurking at various locations throughout the centre.
Explorers will have the opportunity to encounter iconic dinosaurs such as the Brachiosaurus, Stegosaurus, Velociraptors, Triceratops, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Meadowhall also has a host of family-friendly restaurants and leisure activities available during the break.
For more details, visit www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/dino-discovery.
