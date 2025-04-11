Take prehistoric step back in time

Dinosaur fun at Meadowhall

MEADOWHALL is set to transport visitors back in time this Easter as dinosaurs arrive at the Sheffield shopping centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until Monday, April 21, the experience will take visitors on a prehistoric adventure to hunt down ten life-sized dinosaurs lurking at various locations throughout the centre.

Explorers will have the opportunity to encounter iconic dinosaurs such as the Brachiosaurus, Stegosaurus, Velociraptors, Triceratops, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Meadowhall also has a host of family-friendly restaurants and leisure activities available during the break.

For more details, visit www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/dino-discovery.