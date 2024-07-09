Su Pollard is coming to Rotherham Civic

ACTRESS, singer and comedian Su Pollard is bringing her 60-date tour of the UK to Rotherham.

Her new one-woman show 'Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged' will run from this autumn and into spring new year including Rotherham Civic Theatre on Sunday, October 6.

Su and her accompanist will be live on stage to celebrate her 50 years in show business with a night of laughter songs and stories.

From humble beginnings on TV’s 'Opportunity Knocks', where she came second to a singing dog, Su is known for her years playing chalet maid Peggy in the hit BBC series 'Hi-de-Hi!'.

She also appeared in on TV shows including 'You Rang, M'Lord?' and 'Oh, Doctor Beeching!'

She has also performed roles in the West End and national touring shows such as 'Godspell', 'Annie', and 'Little Shop of Horrors', and most recently enjoyed scene-stealing TV appearances on 'Celebrity Masterchef', 'Richard Osman's House of Games' and 'Would I Lie To You?'

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Su said: “I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country.

“The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters!

“I can't wait to have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people.

“See you soon!

“Oh ‘eck!”

A spokesperson for Rotherham Civic Theatre said: “Su’s will bring a national treasure face-to-face with an adoring public to celebrate the amazing characters she has been fortunate enough to play, the incredible friends and colleagues she met along the way, and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career.”

'Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged' is written by Su Pollard and Paul Boyd, directed by Paul Boyd, with musical direction by Steve Edis.

The national tour opens in September, with the show – produced by Peter Frosdick and Classical Events – coming to Rotherham Civic on Sunday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £27.