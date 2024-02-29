The Adventure Cinema is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse - pic by Joshua Halling

The UK’s largest outdoor cinema provider, Adventure Cinema, will be showing eight films throughout July at the Rotherham venue from family favourites such as Toy Story to cult classic Pretty Woman.

A spokesperson for Adventure Cinema said: “If you've seen 'Darkest Hour' or 'Downton Abbey', you'll be familiar with this iconic Grade 1 listed house.

“Hundreds of years old and surrounded by thousands of acres of stunning park land, there's a reason film-makers are drawn to it – and as a site for outdoor cinema, we couldn't resist either.”

Adventure Cinema will launch its six summer season with more than 260 shows in over 65 spaces nationwide.

Wentworth Woodhouse joins other stops on this summer's national tour including Cornwall’s botanical garden The Eden Project, Scotland’s Callendar Park, and Hedingham Castle in Essex.

The Rotherham venue is one of a select number of locations this year to host the Mamma Mia! Outdoor Cinema ExtrABBAganza where guests will watch a double bill of Mamma Mia! 1 and 2, dive into the disco of ABBA’s hit tracks, enjoy a tipple at the Gin and Fizz bar, feast on street food and capture unforgettable moments in the photo booth.

