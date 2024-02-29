Stately home to host open-air summer screenings of movie magic
The UK’s largest outdoor cinema provider, Adventure Cinema, will be showing eight films throughout July at the Rotherham venue from family favourites such as Toy Story to cult classic Pretty Woman.
A spokesperson for Adventure Cinema said: “If you've seen 'Darkest Hour' or 'Downton Abbey', you'll be familiar with this iconic Grade 1 listed house.
“Hundreds of years old and surrounded by thousands of acres of stunning park land, there's a reason film-makers are drawn to it – and as a site for outdoor cinema, we couldn't resist either.”
Adventure Cinema will launch its six summer season with more than 260 shows in over 65 spaces nationwide.
Wentworth Woodhouse joins other stops on this summer's national tour including Cornwall’s botanical garden The Eden Project, Scotland’s Callendar Park, and Hedingham Castle in Essex.
The Rotherham venue is one of a select number of locations this year to host the Mamma Mia! Outdoor Cinema ExtrABBAganza where guests will watch a double bill of Mamma Mia! 1 and 2, dive into the disco of ABBA’s hit tracks, enjoy a tipple at the Gin and Fizz bar, feast on street food and capture unforgettable moments in the photo booth.
Other films hitting the outdoor screen will include Back To The Future, and The Gruffalo and Stick Man.Ben Lovell, co-director at Adventure Cinema, said: “This season’s selection of films promise something for everyone, from the old-school classics – which our fans always love – to newer releases, family favourites and more.”Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 plus booking fee and are available at www.adventurecinema.co.uk.