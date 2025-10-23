Star's 'hilarious, heart-rending memoir' is Plane good read
I was especially interested to go and see Nigel Planer discuss his new book – a memoir entitled: Young Once: A Life Less Heavy – a hilarious, heart-rending memoir of the actor and comedian.
Famously known for his creation of lovable hippy Neil (based on himself) from 1980s British sitcom and cult classic television programme The Young Ones, he is also known for the Comic Strip Presents and Bad News.
Speaking to the Advertiser ahead of the evening's event he said: “I’m very excited to be back in Sheffield.
“This was the place we first premiered The Young Ones and The Bad News tours.
“So I’m getting a lot of déjà vu, and that was decades ago that we did that.”
Planer took to the stage at The Nelson Mandela Auditorium for a well received event including a Q&A session with his adoring audience.
He was interviewed by writer, presenter and BBC award-winning broadcaster Nick Ahad and comically engaged us all in discussing the multiple roles, friendships (with the likes of Ade Edmonson and Rik Mayall) and meeting Robin Williams to highlighting regrets and comic disasters (40ft éclairs dropping on his head to exploding ovens and accidentally flooding studios).
The 80s were definitely not too health and safety conscious by 2025 standards!
A snippet of one of my favourite chapters of his book entitled Be Here Now! was actually read out to the audience.
Set in the 1970s at aged 18, Planer set the scene as he consensually gave his father an 'exotic' cup of tea to make an informed decision about cannabis.
His poor father ended up having what I can only describe as a psychedelic experience!
I was fortunate to have a question answered as part of his Q&A.
When asked about acting role regrets he confirmed ‘Me and My Girl’ – Planer turned this 80s musical show, which catapulted Robert Lindsay into the spotlight, down.
“It would have been a great role,” he said.
“I was too pompous.
“It was a total mistake in every direction.”
Young Once: A Life Less Heavy is an enjoyable read and so wonderfully written.