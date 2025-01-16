Stage is set for secret assignations and gourmet cooking

REHEARSAL: Don't Dress for Dinner

REHEARSALS are well underway for a long-running Rotherham theatre group's first production of the year at the Civic Theatre.

Phoenix Players' production of ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ is described as “a frantic comedy farce about secret assignations and gourmet cooking”.

Phoenix chairman Neil Mather said the show will “see a cast of six hurtle around stage for two hours in what is one of author Marc Camoletti’s funniest comedies.

“In a nutshell, the plot sees Bernard hoping to entertain his chic Parisian mistress, Suzy, for the weekend.

“He has arranged for a Cordon Bleu cook Suzette to furnish them with gourmet delights, while he packs his wife Jaqueline off to her mother’s.

He has invited along his best friend Robert as a suitable alibi.

“It’s a fool-proof plan, what could go wrong?

“Oh, and Robert is secretly having an affair with Bernard’s wife!”

Don’t Dress for Dinner will run from Monday, January 20 until Friday 24.

Tickets cost £9.50.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.