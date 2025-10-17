Spooky spectacular for Halloween with frights, lights and family fun

Wicked Week is coming up at Magna

A PETRIFIED pair of Rotherham attractions are going to be celebrating Halloween this month with frights, lights and family fun.

Magna Science Adventure Centre is set to host its annual Wicked Week celebration, from October 25-31, for a week of frightfully good family fun.

Visitors can expect a host of interactive activities for young ones to get involved in, including craft workshops, live shows, and the chance to enter Magna’s Halloween fancy dress competition.

During the Fright and Light workshop families can get hands-on with creating eerie shadow puppets, crafting custom badges, and trying their hand at light drawing.

A spokesperson for Magna said: “We’re starting to get into the spooky spirit here and we’re excited to confirm Wicked Week’s return for 2025.

“We’ve worked hard to enhance our wider Halloween offering this year and we can promise plenty of family-friendly activities, photo opportunities and the chance to get your creative juices flowing for our fancy dress competition.”

Activities must be booked in conjunction with a standard admission ticket or ‘Many Magna Returns’ annual pass.

Families are also invited to enjoy a freakily fantastic time during Gulliver’s Valley’s Fright Fiesta this Halloween.

The festival-style event runs over selected weekends in October, and then for half-term week from October 25-31.

This year there will be new frights and delights for guests to enjoy with the Gulliver’s team ready to put the scares on visitors young and old, and lots of fun thrown in for good measure.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director, said: “We are looking for brave adventurers, young and old, to take up the spooky challenges, preferably in colourful, scary fancy dress costumes!

“We will have lots of cool prizes on offer for the best costumes and the team will be pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone has a fantastic time.”

The park, which this year is celebrating its fifth birthday, is open 10.30am-4.00pm for Fright Fiesta, with tickets priced from £19 per person, and children under 90cms going free.