Spooky night was not for the faint-hearted

FAR from the comfort of my front room, I went on a ghost hunt with organised group Simply Ghost Nights at Doncaster’s Aircraft Museum from 9pm til 1.45am.

The Aircraft Museum was initially a former Second World War RAF base, and later used as a civilian airfield.

Numerous unexplained incidents and paranormal presence have been noted in the hangers.

But are they the result of possible traumatic energetic imprints?

Intense emotional energy from yester-year?

Or simply metal contracting at different temperatures?

Arriving early as instructed we began with a debriefing in the main room with 16 guests and seven staff.

Group leader Rosey Dawson and team introduced an array of ghost-busting equipment – K2 meters, Rem pods, white noise boxes, night vision glasses and so on.

We would have three areas to explore with multiple equipment and different staff members.

Our first vigil was in hanger 19 - we made our way by torchlight and sat down. Using sensitive equipment K2 meters, Rem Pods and a white noise box we began our first hour.

The equipment varied in reactions but my K2 meter did not detect any extra presence visually.

Cold icy blasts of air suggested differently at intervals and I felt watched at times but I was sceptical at this point in the evening.

The second group vigil was in hanger 21.

Notable spikes in temperature were recorded using sensitive temperature equipment called a TAD. The range of temperature varied and possible reasons were discussed before the group agreed on paranormal activity.

After a short break just after midnight we made our way to the final vigil in the main hanger. Weaving into the depths of the enormous hanger in the dark we sat down at allocated chairs and table.

As we called out into the pitch black, there were lots of knock and taps.

At one point there was a noise as if metal was being struck by a tool.

The table moved slightly, a clear whistling noise was heard and a figure of a man was stood behind me, I was told.

The equipment lit up brightly on the table multiple times.

There was definitely activity I could not explain.

A very spooky and cold evening – not for the faint-hearted!

For more information on Simply Ghost Nights tours www.simplyghostnights.co.uk.