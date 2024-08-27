Speakers announced for cultural and creative event on AI
THE first speakers for the next South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network event have been announced.
Patrick Murphy is a Barnsley artist, designer and curator whose work is exhibited internationally.
Oliver Mantell is director of evidence and insight at The Audience Agency and a Sheffield-based cultural audience researcher and consultant.
Both will speak as part of a panel discussing AI and its influence.
The event will be held at Barnsley Civic on Thursday, September 26 between 5pm and 8pm.
For tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/SYCCINAIevent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.