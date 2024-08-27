Speakers have been announced for the event

THE first speakers for the next South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network event have been announced.

Patrick Murphy is a Barnsley artist, designer and curator whose work is exhibited internationally.

Oliver Mantell is director of evidence and insight at The Audience Agency and a Sheffield-based cultural audience researcher and consultant.

Both will speak as part of a panel discussing AI and its influence.

The event will be held at Barnsley Civic on Thursday, September 26 between 5pm and 8pm.

For tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/SYCCINAIevent.