Speakers announced for cultural and creative event on AI

By Jill Theobald
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Speakers have been announced for the eventSpeakers have been announced for the event
THE first speakers for the next South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network event have been announced.

Patrick Murphy is a Barnsley artist, designer and curator whose work is exhibited internationally.

Oliver Mantell is director of evidence and insight at The Audience Agency and a Sheffield-based cultural audience researcher and consultant.

Both will speak as part of a panel discussing AI and its influence.

The event will be held at Barnsley Civic on Thursday, September 26 between 5pm and 8pm.

For tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/SYCCINAIevent.

