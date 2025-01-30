South Yorkshire's biggest ever Lunar Chinese New Year Festival - full programme released
Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival, supported by the Sheffield BID, will welcome the Year of the Snake with a number of events until February 10.
Tomorrow (January 31) Meadowhall will host a family-friendly Lunar New Year preview, offering a taste of the excitement to come with highlights from the festival programme which takes place in Sheffield city centre over the weekend.
Headlining the festival is the free two-day Peace Gardens Lunar Fair, held on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday 2nd, featuring a packed programme of cultural performances, live music, and spectacular lion and dragon dances.
The main focal event takes place from 12pm at Sheffield Town Hall on Saturday with attendance from Regional Mayor Oliver Coppard, Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn and festival co-founder and lead of Cultural Inclusive CIC Jerry Chueng.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.