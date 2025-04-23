South Yorkshire show for 'Lord of the Strings'

'THE Lord of the Strings' Aziz Ibrahim - pic by Mudkiss

'THE Lord of the Strings' Aziz Ibrahim is bringing his blues, rock, and South Asian-inspired guitar sounds to South Yorkshire.

The Sidney and Matilda show in Sheffield on Thursday April 24 is part of the Cosmic Axe Tour, an eight- date tour which began April 4 and concludes April 25.

Ibrahim is known for his bass guitarist roles with notable artists Simply Red, and The Stone Roses and their former vocalist Ian Brown.

He will be supported by a trio of local singer/songwriters performing acoustic indie rock/alternative sets.

Daz Cadwallander, from Bolotn-on-Dearne, will also be hitting Mosfest, Y Fest and Went Fest, in between local mini tours.

Sheffield singer-songwriter George Wright recently played notable charity gigs including for the Team Ted Foundation earlier this month.

He also plays locally at Road House Bar and Bottles in Dinnington.

Fellow Sheffield singer-songwriter Mat Hook recently released a vinyl ‘Suspended Belief’ and will be playing Donny Fest and Mosfest as well as opening new Sheffield event space and nightclub Three Arches on Saturday, April 26.

Aziz Ibrahim's gig at Sidney and Matilda runs from 7.45pm-10.30pm.

Tickets are £10.

For more information contact www.sidneyandmatilda.com.