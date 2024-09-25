Snow White will be at the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas

SHEFFIELD Theatres and Evolution Productions have announced the full cast for their pantomime Snow White at the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas.

Joining previously announced Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Quang Luong (Gladiator's Viper) is Sheffielder Matthew Croke.

Matthew previously starred in the Crucible Christmas show 'Annie Get Your Gun' and played the titular role in the West End production of Disney’s Aladdin the Musical.

Snow White runs from Friday, December 6 2024 to Sunday, January 5 2025.

Tickets: call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.