Sound and visual installation at Keppel’s Column
ROTHERHAM Museums, Arts and Heritage will present a sound and visual installation at Keppel’s Column on Saturday, December 7.
The sound and visual projection has been created by visual artists Valentina Floris and Ben Foot of SDNA Moving Images to celebrate the stories of the much-loved monument and its connection to the surrounding environment.
The projection will take place in 20 minute slots between 6pm-9pm on Keppel’s Field.
The event is free but spaces need to be booked.
For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/KepColProj.