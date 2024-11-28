Something for everyone in 'fun, exciting and silly' panto

(L-R) Director Rob Marsden, Neil Varu as the Dame, Emily Vinnicombe as Freya Tuck and Nathan Guy as Will Scarlet in rehearsals - photo by James Mulkeen

TONIGHT'S the night!

Rotherham Civic Theatre will open its 2024 pantomime season with director Robert Marsden’s version of Robin Hood.

Running until Sunday, January 5 2025, the troupe will be performing an impressive 72 shows at various times to accommodate the entertainment needs of audiences throughout the festive season.

Speaking to the Advertiser in a rare moment off from rehearsals, Kieran Lynch - who plays the titular hero - said he was looking forward to the role.

Kieran will also be joined on stage at the Civic by Alicia Belgarde as Maid Marion, with the duo recently having played Doody and Frenchie respectively in the UK and Ireland touring production of Grease.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to play Robin Hood since being a kid.

“This is my second main lead in a pantomime.”

Meanwhile his cast mate Alicia described her version of Marion as “street-wise, sassy, confident and self-assured.

“She’s not your typical princess role.

“There’s something for everyone in this production.”

Neil Varu will play a gender swapped role, which sees Little John become Little Jane.

With 25 years of panto experience, Varu sounds the perfect Dame - full of energy and donning the traditional outlandish sparkly outfits.

He said: “Robin Hood is a new take on a classic story, fun, exciting and silly.

“I can’t wait.

“I’m loving it.”

In another break from tradition, the production will see Friar Tuck become 'Freya Tuck' (Emily Vinnicombe), plus a female sheriff played by Bethan Searle.

With a decade of experience behind her, the latter performer describes the role of Sheriff of Nottingham as “fun to explore.”

Bethan added: “She’s very loud, over-the-top and demanding.”

Along with special effects, eye-catching outfits and legendary sword fighting, audiences can expect plenty of singing along to the popular tunes from what the cast – who will be averaging 15 shows a week – say will be a “high energy pantomime.”

A BSL interpreted performance will also take place on Saturday, December 14 2024 at 11am as well as a signed and relaxed show on Friday, January 3 2025 at 6.30pm.

To book tickets visit www.rotherhamtheatre.co.uk or call 01709 823 621.