'Some Might Say' to catch Oasis tribute band in Barnsley

ANYONE missing out on tickets to the high profile Oasis reunion tour could console themselves with ‘Definitely Maybe’ the next best thing which is returning to South Yorkshire by popular demand.

Oasish – dubbed “The UK’s premier Oasis tribute band” by The NME – will be playing the Birdwell Venue in Barnsley for a second time this year, on Saturday, August 30.

Initially formed in 2004, Oasish have taken the tribute world by storm with several awards under their belt including the UK’s National Tribute Band winners in 2016 and 2017.

The group have been hailed by SKY News for their “quite incredible” attention to detail with performances that see them use the Gibson ES355 – guitar of choice for Oasis guitarist and singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher – to the Hi-Watt and vintage Fender amps which helped to create the signature Oasis 90s sound and spawned debut album Definitely Maybe and tracks including Live Forever and Some Might Say.

Oasish the tribute band have played at Wembley Stadium, during the 2013 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic which was watched by both Liam and Noel Gallagher, as well as Manchester Academy, and have made an annual appearance at Leicestershire’s own Glaston Budget Festival since the event began in 2005.

Support at the Birdwell gig will be from Sheffield three-piece indie rock band HS2.

The age restriction for the show is 14+ (U16s accompanied by 18+).

Advance tickets are £22 plus £2 booking fee.

Tickets are available to purchase from www.birdwellvenue.com.

For more information on Oasish visit www.oasish.co.uk.