'Slight Return' for Bluetones duo with Mexborough gig
The Bluetones will perform an acoustic set as a duo comprising lead singer Mark Morris and guitarist Adam Devlin at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate on Friday, February 28.
The band – known for Britpop tracks including If, Marblehead Johnson, and Slight Return, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles chart in 1996 – have spent the decades since honing their craft as live performers with six albums under their belts and 14 top 40 singles.
The show – supported by Bolton on Dearne singer songwriter Daz Cadwallander – is due to start at 8pm.
A handful of tickets are still available for £19.80 including a booking fee.
Visit the Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall – for more information, as well as details of forthcoming gigs from The Real People and Echobelly next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.