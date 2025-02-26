'Slight Return' for Bluetones duo with Mexborough gig

By Heather L Sheldon
Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Bluetones duo will be at the Mexborough venue
A NINETIES indie rock band will be performing in Mexborough as a two-piece this week.

The Bluetones will perform an acoustic set as a duo comprising lead singer Mark Morris and guitarist Adam Devlin at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate on Friday, February 28.

The band – known for Britpop tracks including If, Marblehead Johnson, and Slight Return, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles chart in 1996 – have spent the decades since honing their craft as live performers with six albums under their belts and 14 top 40 singles.

The show – supported by Bolton on Dearne singer songwriter Daz Cadwallander – is due to start at 8pm.

A handful of tickets are still available for £19.80 including a booking fee.

Visit the Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall – for more information, as well as details of forthcoming gigs from The Real People and Echobelly next month.

