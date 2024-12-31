Show to honour acoustic legends
A SHOW honouring acoustic legends James Taylor, Carole King, Bonnie Raitt, and Willie Nelson is heading for Letwell Village Hall on Saturday, January 25.
Julia Waldron and The Orchestrators is singer-songwriter Julia, guitarist Bryan Day who is a fixture in Richard Hawley's band, and Nicola Farnon on double bass who has performed with jazz greats including Georgie Fame and Humphrey Lyttleton.
Tickets are £15 and available from Letwell Music - phone 07909 960 422 / 01909 731626.
Doors at 8 pm.
Email enquiries to [email protected].
