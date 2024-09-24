'Dizzy' uses an innovative soundscape to blend technology and storytelling

A “FANTASTICAL adventure exploring memory and mortality, graffiti and grief” is coming to the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield.

Based on conversations with young people across the UK and written by Olivier-nominated Mohamed-Zain Dada, 'Dizzy' uses an innovative soundscape to blend technology and storytelling.

Directed by Rob Watt ('Wish You Weren’t Here') the show runs from Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, October 12 .

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.