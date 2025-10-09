Show is set to be “fired by fun, feminism, friendship”

SPARKY STUFF: Gwenda's Garage is on at the Sheffield Playhouse

A LITTLE-KNOWN piece of South Yorkshire history bursts into life in Gwenda’s Garage, a dazzling new musical set to have its world premiere at Sheffield Theatres.

The rousing production is based on the true story of the real-life Gwenda’s Garage, a workshop founded in 1985 in a run-down area of Sheffield, and named after Gwenda Stewart, a pioneering, record-breaking female racing driver in the early 20th century.

The show tells the story of Roz, Annette and Ros, three women who defied the odds as mechanics in a male-dominated profession.

With difficulty in finding employment because of their gender, the women establish their own workshop, and their garage soon became a hub for women’s education and activism alongside their day-to-day car repairs.

The story is set against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, the fight against Clause 28, a law which prevented the promotion of gay relationships, and the fight put up by the women, both for women’s rights and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Described as a “joyful, exuberant, queer call to arms, fired by fun, feminism, friendship” and above all an affirming believe in the power of collective action, audiences are invited to “join these unstoppable women as they dismantle the patriarchy one spark plug at a time”.

The show stars Nancy Brabin-Platt (Dr Who), Sia Kiwa (Coronation Street) and Eva Scott (Eastenders).

They're joined by Lucy Mackay as apprentice Dipstick, Georgina Coram as new in town Feona whilst Liz Kitchen appears in multiple roles.

The production, home-grown by Sheffield Theatres, plays at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from October 15 to 25.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.