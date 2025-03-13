Show is a 'bold and funny adventure for little rebels'
Trees falling down?
Crashing and bashing in the night?
These are the strange goings-on in an old Norse village at the centre of a new children’s stage show coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre this month.
Three Little Vikings tells the story of a trio of girls – Helga, Ebba, and Wren – who band together to try and solve the mystery and save the day.
To do so, they’ll have to display courage and cooperation – and face down both a troublesome troll and grown-ups who won’t listen.
Based on a story by acclaimed children’s author Bethan Woollvin's (creator of the much-loved I Can Catch a Monster and Little Red books) and brought to life by the award-winning, Yorkshire-based theatre company Wrongsemble, the production is described as a “bold and funny adventure for little rebels.”
Tickets for the show, on Sunday March 30 at 2pm, can be booked online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling 01709 823621.
Prices £15; concession £13; family £50.