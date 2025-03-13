Show is a 'bold and funny adventure for little rebels'

Three Little Vikings is at Rotherham Civic this month

DISAPPEARING chickens?

Trees falling down?

Crashing and bashing in the night?

These are the strange goings-on in an old Norse village at the centre of a new children’s stage show coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre this month.

Three Little Vikings tells the story of a trio of girls – Helga, Ebba, and Wren – who band together to try and solve the mystery and save the day.

To do so, they’ll have to display courage and cooperation – and face down both a troublesome troll and grown-ups who won’t listen.

Based on a story by acclaimed children’s author Bethan Woollvin's (creator of the much-loved I Can Catch a Monster and Little Red books) and brought to life by the award-winning, Yorkshire-based theatre company Wrongsemble, the production is described as a “bold and funny adventure for little rebels.”

Tickets for the show, on Sunday March 30 at 2pm, can be booked online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling 01709 823621.

Prices £15; concession £13; family £50.