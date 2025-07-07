Shimmy at shopping outlet with summer dance sessions

LET'S DANCE: Nathan Kennedy from Theatre Squad UK with Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village.

VISITORS with twinkle toes and anyone who loves a good boogie are invited to join a series of evening dance jam sessions at a shopping outlet

The outdoor dance events launched at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster earlier this month.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager of Lakeside Village, said: “These outdoor summer dance jam sessions offer a relaxed, informal opportunity for people to dance, improvise, and move freely to a mix of music styles and vibes. The sessions are a cross between a social dance hangout and an open dance floor, and the main aim is to get people dancing and having fun in a relaxed, social setting.

“They’re open to adults of all dance abilities and are designed as a fun social activity.

“We can’t wait to see lots of dancing at the centre throughout the summer.”

“From weekly dance classes and social meet-ups to exciting theatre trips and special events, it’s all about encouraging adults to try something new, have fun, make new friends, and feel part of something truly special.”

The dancing sessions, which will take place outdoors near the Clarks shoe store, close to Skopes and Costa, will be led by instructors from adult social group Whizzbop CIC - Theatre Squad UK

Nathan Kennedy, founder of Theatre Squad UK, said: “I’m excited for the Outdoor Summer Dance Jam – it’s a chance to celebrate different dance styles and cultures, bring people together, and create a fun, friendly atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

"I can’t wait to see more people in Doncaster getting involved, socialising, and trying something new.”

The outdoor summer dance jam sessions are part of the summer holiday activities at Lakeside Village. Other activities include two Sunday cinema sessions, free crazy golf, and weekly book-themed workshops, including story time sessions with readings of the Snail & the Whale and Commotion in the Ocean, both accompanied by themed crafts, puzzles and quizzes.

The summer dance jam sessions will take place every Thursday throughout July and August from 6.30pm to 7.45pm, and cost £5 per person for a session.

To book a place visit www.bookwhen.com/theatresquad.