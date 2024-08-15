'Self-knowing storyteller' bringing latest show to Leadmill Comedy Club

Nish Kumar will be at The Leadmill with his latest comedy show

ONE of the country's best-known comedians is returning to Sheffield with his latest stand-up show.

Nish Kumar – one of The Guardian and The Telegraph’s 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century – is back on tour with his new politically-charged stand-up show, 'Nish, Don’t Kill My Vibe'

He will be bringing the show to The Leadmill on Thursday, October 3 where the audience can expect to hear jokes about “climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who didn't vote for a British Indian Prime Minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As seen and heard on The Mash Report, Taskmaster, Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Hold the Front Page and Eight out of Ten Cats, he has been described by The Times as

“a commanding, self-knowing storyteller who threads big jokes through even the knottiest moment” and “roaringly funny”.

The Leadmill show has age guidance of 16+ due to strong language.

For tickets visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/nish-kumar/.