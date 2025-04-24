Royal visit the talk of the town – again

The royal visit in 1912

KING George V and Queen Mary's 1912 visit to the West Riding of Yorkshire is the subject of a talk by local historian and author Bill Lawrence at Mexborough and District Heritage Society.

Bill will trace the four-day tour through a collection of photographs and by telling the story of events experienced by their majesties and the public at the event at Mexborough Athletic Club on Wednesday, April 30 at 7.30pm.

Pay on the door - £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members.

Membership available on the night.