Rotherham teens to join New York band for tour support

'UNREAL OPPORTUNITY': The Kostanzas will be supporting FLC on several UK tour dates

THE Fun Lovin’ Criminals, best known for their nineties hit Scooby Snacks, are being supported on their forthcoming tour by young up-and-coming Rotherham indie-rock outfit The Kostanzas.

The teen band, who originally formed in the school dinner queue at Oakwood in December 2023, and were recent winners of Rotherham Radio’s Next Big Thing at Rotherham Civic, will join the Criminals on five of their UK dates in September.

The youngsters – who were also on the bill of this year’s Signals, the large-scale youth music festival organised by Children’s Capital of Culture, Rotherham Music Hub, RMBC Events and local young people – were approached by Fun Lovin’ Criminals drummer and producer Frank Benbini, after being impressed when he saw them perform a headline gig at the Sidney and Matilda venue in Sheffield last summer.

“They’re so cool,” said the musician, who has followed the band’s progress ever since.

“I love seeing the youth getting into rock’n’roll and learning their craft.”

Kostanzas singer Kalden Steel (16) said: “I’m so excited to play with such an iconic band as FLC.

“I can’t thank them enough for this amazing opportunity.”

Bassist Macy Beddows (17) added: “It’s going to be fantastic.

“I’ve basically grown up hearing Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ music so to be asked to support them is unreal.”

The band’s support for young talent doesn’t end there.

Macy, a graphic design student at Rotherham College – and the creative behind the band’s merchandise including t-shirts – has also been commissioned to design the artwork for the new Fun Lovin’ Criminals release A Matter of Time, the group’s first full-length album in 15 years.

A Matter of Time will be released at the end of August, followed by an international tour kicking off in the UK in September.

The Kostanzas will be joining the tour on September 11 at Nottingham Rescue Rooms, Leeds Warehouse on 12, Liverpool District on 13, Manchester Gorilla on 14 and Birmingham O2 Institute on September 20.

They will be performing a free pre-tour warm-up gig at The Cutler’s Arms, Westgate in Rotherham on Saturday, August 9 2025 – all welcome.