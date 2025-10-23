Rotherham Rep serves up play with 'a cunning plan'
Rotherham Rep's theatrical adaptation will see a familiar cast from its past productions of Blackadder Goes Fourth and Blackadder II return to the stage.
A spokesperson said: “Based on the beloved BBC TV series, this production promises an evening of quick-witted dialogue, historical satire, and laugh-out-loud moments.
“Reprising their celebrated roles, Shaun McHale returns as the cunning Edmund Blackadder, while Roger Hazelwood is back as his loyal, if dim-witted, sidekick Baldrick.
“In addition, Richard Wilshaw will rule on high as the bumbling inept Prince George, with several other familiar faces from the previous shows returning in new roles.”
Danny Hastie, reprising Stephen Fry’s role as The Duke Of Wellington, added: “The chemistry between the actors in our previous productions was fantastic, and it feels like a genuine family reunion to be back.
“It’s a joy to watch in rehearsal as we capture the iconic humour and brilliant writing of the original.
“We can't wait to share this with the Rotherham community.”
The Rep, celebrating its theatrical centenary next year in 2026, will be bringing to life three of the original episodes – Sense and Senility, Amy and Amiability, and Duel and Duality.
The production will run from Tuesday, November 11 to Friday 14 at Rotherham Civic Theatre.
Tickets available from the Box Office and online at https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173661810.