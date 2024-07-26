Rotherham families urged to get involved in charitable picnic
FAMILIES in Rotherham are invited to take part in the first ever Big Picnic this summer, hosted by Parenting Mental Health.
The charity is asking supporters, families and workplaces to get involved in the national event by hosting a picnic locally on Thursday, August 29 to raise funds for and awareness of parents who are supporting a child with mental health challenges.
For more information and to receive a fundraising pack plus tips on how to make the event a success visit www.tinyurl.com/PMHBigPicnic.
