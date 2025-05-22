Rotherham Civic Theatre announces three-year deal with panto partner

PANTO PARTNER: The Civic has announced a three-year deal

ROTHERHAM Civic Theatre has announced a three-year partnership with production company Blue Genie Entertainment as its pantomime partner.

The partnership will begin this winter with a new production of the much-loved classic Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.

Brought to life by Blue Genie, this year’s production promises dazzling sets, sparkling costumes and plenty of laughs.

Leanne Buchan, head of creative programming and engagement, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Blue Genie Entertainment.

“Their creative vision and experience of producing spectacular pantomimes will elevate our much-loved family pantomime to new heights.

“The collaboration marks a fresh chapter in the theatre’s commitment to delivering top quality entertainment for audiences of all ages, and is set to bring an exciting new energy to the traditional panto experience, that our audiences have grown to love.

“Together we look forward to delivering an enchanting and fun filled show that audiences will love.

“Join us this year for a performance full of spectacular choreography, sing-along songs, larger than life characters and all the joy and excitement that a traditional panto brings.”

Gary Telfer, producer for Blue Genie Entertainment, said: “We are excited to be bringing Rotherham a brand-new pantomime experience this Christmas.

“At Blue Genie Entertainment, we’re passionate about producing shows that the local community can be proud of, and we can’t wait for the people of Rotherham to see their panto this festive season.”

The production will run from Thursday, November 27, 2025 until Sunday, January 4, 2026 with tickets now on general sale.

Book tickets via www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01709 823621.