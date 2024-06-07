Eliot Kennedy

A CHART-TOPPING songwriter, producer and composer is returning to his roots with an evening of live music at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington.

Eliot Kennedy – who has written hits for global artists including The Spice Girls, Bryan Adams, Donny Osmond, S Club 7, Take That, and Celine Dion – will be performing at Dinnington Methodist Church on Sunday, June 23.

The singer-songwriter and producer has won an Ivor and a Grammy, and worked on film scores on both sides of the Atlantic.

Eliot, a former Dinnington Comprehensive pupil, has also worked on Broadway shows, including Finding Neverland, which he co-wrote with Take That's Gary Barlow.

'An Evening with Eliot Kennedy and Friends of DMC' at the theatre on Laughton Road aims to raise funds for Dinnington Methodist Church and will kick off with local singer songwriters showcasing their work.

Tickets cost just £10 each, doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 6.30pm.

A bar and light refreshments will also be available.

Earlier on in the day, the venue will host 'Let Us Entertain You!', an afternoon of dance and musical theatre.

Supported by Dinnington St John's Town Council, the event – also raising funds for DMC – will feature entertainment from local talent including the pupils of Julie Turner Dance Academy, Vibe Dance, and Dinnington Operatic Society.

Tickets are £5 each, doors open at 1.30pm with the show starting at 2pm, with a 4pm finish.