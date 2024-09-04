The dragon boat race returns to Manvers Lake this weekend

TEN teams will take to the water this weekend for a fun-filled family day out and to raise money for charity.

The teams will be competing at the Manvers Charity Shield Dragon Boat Race at Manvers Lake on Saturday, September 7.

Racing will commence at 10am and will finish in the early afternoon.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each team will take part in timed heats, with a minimum of three races each, with the fastest progressing to a semi final and then the final.

The day will end with a presentation to the top three teams.

The teams in first, second and third place will all receive medals and trophies to keep, and the winners will also have their name engraved on the Manvers Lake Charity Shield, which will be displayed on site.

The winning team will also receive £400 donation to their chosen charity or non-profit organisation.

The event is free to all spectators.

There will also be craft stalls, face painting, food vendors and other attractions as well as a licensed bar on site.

A spokesperson for Manvers Lake Trust said: “We at Manvers Lake have held both National Dragon Boat Events and Charity Dragon Boat Events for the last few years.

“We know how to put on a spectacular event, with qualified helms to steer the boat, safety cover and a team of experts to help you bank side.

“We encourage teams to make the most of the day and join in our activities or host their own stalls so come along and join in the fun-filled frantic frolics of dragon boating!”