Roar-some response to popular prehistoric event

FEROCIOUS FUN: Hyper-realistic, life-sized dinosaurs are roaming Rotherham at Magna

THOUSANDS of families across South Yorkshire and beyond have been enjoying the chance to roam among the friendly giants at a Rotherham attraction.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magna Science Adventure Centre has been welcoming hyper-realistic, life-sized dinosaurs to roam the grounds every Friday in August.

The Templeborough attraction has partnered with RentaDinosaur, who are specialists in bringing some of the most popular dinosaurs back to life through interactive shows and walkarounds for Ferocious Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent events have seen the arrival of Ruby the Megalosaurus, Neo the Neovenator and their other T-Rex-cellent friends.

Guests at the Sheffield Road venue have the chance to interact with the friendly giants stomping their way through Magna, with each week introducing a new beast to the dino-mite line-up and offering.

Richard Hammill, chief executive officer of Magna said: “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to our Ferocious Fridays, when dinosaurs roam Magna – the atmosphere has been electric, and the feedback from families has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Ferocious Fridays are a bold new addition to our wider Science Packed Summer programme, a calendar of thrilling live science shows, bringing explosive and unforgettable family fun to Magna every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all part of our mission to inspire curiosity, ignite imaginations, and make science accessible and exciting for everyone this summer."

Each week, a different series of exciting workshops and activities have been lined up including live forge demonstrations, rocket launches and bursting flames, all coordinated by the experienced education team.

Following extensive refurbishment and investment, Magna’s visitor attraction offers ample opportunity for families to engage with immersive, science-based exhibits that incorporate Rotherham’s rich steel heritage with cutting-edge science.

In addition to this, throughout summer Magna’s family favourites Sci-Tek adventure play zone and Aqua-Tek splash park will have their doors open, giving families chance to cool off in the British sunshine.

The final Ferocious Friday takes place this week on August 29.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.visitmagna.co.uk/whats-on/ferocious-fridays-at-magna/.