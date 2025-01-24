The show is coming to the Civic next month

DINOSAURS are set to stalk the stage of Rotherham’s Civic Theatre next month when a roar-some new show stomps into town.

Terrifying T-Rexs, giant sauropods and a friendly triceratops or two will all star in the Dinosaur Adventure Live extravaganza.

The show will whisk audience members to a tropical Jurassic Park-style island where a malfunctioning weather system has caused chaos to erupt and – gulp! – threatens the existence (again!) of our dino friends.

A team of scientists – with the help of young volunteers – must find a code that will help bring the prehistoric storm under control. Phew.

Written by Mike Newman of Exciting Science fame, the show promises to be both a comic and educational experience, and includes an opportunity for kids - and perhaps big kids – to feed the fearsome animals themselves.

“But be careful,” runs the blurb. “You might end up on the menu!”

The two performances – which last an hour – take place Saturday, February 22 at 11.30am and 2pm, and are aimed at children aged four and over.

Tickets – priced £16.50 – can be booked online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling on 01709 823621.