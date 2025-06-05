HOMEWARD BOUND: Rio Slaney-Sanchez AKA Miss Delia Deck is returning to Rotherham

THE home-grown drag queen who re-launched Rotherham Pride last year will be returning this weekend to host, perform and celebrate the 2025 event in All Saints Square.

Rio Slaney-Sanchez will once again be slipping into the sequins and stilettos of alter-ego drag queen Delia Deck to take to the stage at Rotherham Pride which was re-launched last year in the borough after a five-year hiatus.

Rotherham Pride 2024 saw more than 5,400 take part in a jam-packed, free day featuring special guests from across the UK as well as local dance and performing academies.

The event went on to attract two nominations in the official shortlist of the Gaydio Pride Awards 2025 – with the event itself a contender for Pride Organisation of the Year and committee head Mat Dyson in the running for Volunteer of the Year.

Rio, a former Oakwood pupil who grew up on Moorgate, will return this year to host and is also a trustee of the committee.

Now living in Blackpool, Rio has a weekly cabaret residency at the Mardi Gras Hotel – a comedy-drag show where Delia performs alongside husband River in the roles of DJ, puppeteer and magician.

The couple – who found small-screen fame on Channel 5 show 'Bargain Loving Brits Living by the Sea – are now looking forward to returning to the borough on Saturday, June 7 for the Pride event from 11am.

“We were in Rotherham a little while ago and my husband loved the town centre and all the blossom trees,” said Rio.

“We also had a little visit to Forge Island, too, which was lovely.”

But for now the focus is on this weekend’s festivities.

”Our guest performers will include Dene Michael from (eighties chart-toppers) Black Lace who joined us last year.

“Our friend Cheryl Fergison – known for playing Heather in EastEnders – is also on the line-up, as well as vocalist Kelly Wilde, singer and dancer Smashby, and drag queen Miss Annie, as well as lots of local acts.

“We hope this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever – come along and have a super fun and safe day celebrating all that’s great about Rotherham Pride!”