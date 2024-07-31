RICKY Tomlinson

RICKY Tomlinson – one of the country’s most loved actors and performers – is coming to Pastures Lodge and Hotel in Mexborough for a special intimate show.

Best known for playing lovable couch-potato Jim Royle in BBC TV show The Royle Family, he also had a long-running role in Channel 4 soap Brookside in the eighties and played the titular character in the 2001 football mockumentary Mike Bassett: England Manager.

Ricky’s off-screen life has been just as interesting – he has been a plasterer, banjo player, comic, union agitator, political activist, and an unwilling guest of Her Majesty's prison service.

He will be interviewed at the event on Saturday November 2 by writer, producer and entertainer Asa Murphy and enjoy a meet and greet opportunity for photos with guests before Asa takes to the stage for music as The King of Swing.