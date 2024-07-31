Right 'Royle' night of fun coming to Mexborough
Best known for playing lovable couch-potato Jim Royle in BBC TV show The Royle Family, he also had a long-running role in Channel 4 soap Brookside in the eighties and played the titular character in the 2001 football mockumentary Mike Bassett: England Manager.
Ricky’s off-screen life has been just as interesting – he has been a plasterer, banjo player, comic, union agitator, political activist, and an unwilling guest of Her Majesty's prison service.
He will be interviewed at the event on Saturday November 2 by writer, producer and entertainer Asa Murphy and enjoy a meet and greet opportunity for photos with guests before Asa takes to the stage for music as The King of Swing.
Tickets for the show at the venue on Pastures Road cost £25.
Visit www.reytgoodevents.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.