Roger Hazelwood as Jim and Trish Lister as Hilda - photo by David Stotton

When the Wind Blows – Rotherham Rep Rotherham Civic Theatre Until Friday, September 20

IT'S THE end of the world as we know it...

The REM hit is one of the songs playing as we settle down for Raymond Briggs' apocalyptic tale.

Forty years on from the fearful 1980s when it was set, wars and climate crisis again threaten possible destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It makes Briggs eviscerating attack on "the powers that be" incredibly potent.

Retired couple Jim and Hilda Bloggs naively follow government's instructions in its futile 'Protect and Survive' pamphlet as they prepare for nuclear war in their rural idyll.

Based on Briggs' graphic novel, the blindly-trusting, establishment-believing Bloggs blissfully reminisce about the Blitz, bomb shelters and Vera Lynn.

But to the strains of White Cliffs Of Dover, little do they know there'll be no bluebirds, no joy and laughter and no peace ever after.

Black humour punctuates the grim story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim's mispronunciations - 'commuters' not 'computers'- add poignancy.

Running jokes confusing 'the Germans' with 'the Russkies' reflect post-war propaganda.

Jim, crudely abreast of world affairs, diligently constructs his core blast-shelter out of doors at sixty degrees incline - after phoning son Ron to get set-square measurements.

If you can's see it, and you can't feel it, it can't be doing you any harm.

They delightedly collect rain water - acid rain!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilda innocently composes a letter to world rulers asking them to stop dropping bombs.

They plaintively sing 'Pack Up Your Troubles'.

Roger Hazelwood's Jim is all chipper, cheerful optimism, almost until the end.

Loving but often unkind to Hilda, as women were dominated, his catchphrase is "even as a man."

Trish Lister plays Hilda as a kind, simple soul, yearning normality.

Lister perfectly brings out Hilda's unwitting comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And perhaps the play's most touching moment is when she asks Jim to say a prayer.

An annoying couple in many ways, their tragic decline is movingly captured and superbly acted.

Immaculately co-directed by Richard Wilshaw and Mark Oakley, with a superb set and great visuals by Tony Carver, Tony Langdale and Frank Woodward, it's highly recommended and deserves a much bigger audience than on the first night.