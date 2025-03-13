REVIEW: West Side Story, Rotherham Civic Theatre

The RTSA cast - pic credit Annette Crook

West Side Story, RTSA Rotherham Civic Theatre Until Saturday, March 15

THE Jets and The Sharks are ready to rumble this week at the Rotherham Civic Theatre as Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy present the classic musical, West Side Story.

Based on Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story tells the tale of Tony and Maria, star-crossed lovers from rival gangs on the streets of Manhattan, and has a score packed with songs which are embedded in popular culture, including America, Maria and I Feel Pretty.

It is difficult to single out any particular performance from what is a universally talented and enthusiastic cast, all of whom work incredibly hard and all of whom are clearly enjoying every moment on stage.

The large ensemble pieces are performed with aplomb, especially the Dance At The Gym, which packs the stage with colour and movement, and there is terrific fun to be had with Gee, Officer Krupke.

William Openshaw sings with a natural talent as Tony and duets beautifully with Sophie Antcliffe’s operatic vocals in her role as Maria.

Theo Cutts is suitably charismatic as gang leader Riff, and he makes the most of his lead vocals in the number Cool.

Eliza Richardson’s rendition of Somewhere is stunning and Jake Edwards-Brown’s turn as the Jets’ Action is full of pent-up aggression.

But it is Brooke Green who holds the stage with a note perfect and feisty performance as Anita, ably showcasing her flawless voice and her acting abilities.

Rotherham theatre legend Dee Bennie-Marshall keeps the direction fresh, fast-paced and fun, filling the stage with the cast, making the most of the well-designed set and eliciting great performances from her young actors.

Her choreography is full, lively and buoyant, incorporating some of the moves from the original choreography by Jerome Robbins, while the performance of the live orchestra marshalled by musical director by Matthew Symonds added atmosphere and professionalism to the production.

There is a lot to enjoy here, and this high-quality production is slick, polished and incredibly well performed.

The show is presented with a genuine energy and enthusiasm which permeates the theatre.

Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy have put on an incredibly enjoyable show which is highly recommended.