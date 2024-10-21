We're Not Going Back promo poster

"IT WAS the best year of my life."

If I had a pound for every time former striking miners and their families said that to me, I'd indeed be rich.

For pit communities the year-long 1984-85 strike was a case of the "best of times, the worst of times," to quote Dickens in A Tale Of Two Cities, set during the French revolution.

And, as is reflected here, a lot of laughs among the blood and sweat of that 12 months.

That fighting spirit of solidarity united people across mining areas, breaking down barriers as women's lives were transformed, mosques and Sikh temples held collections and the gay and lesbian community saw common cause, as embodied in the brilliant film Pride. Or go see Sheffield director Dan Gordon's film Strike: An Uncivil War.

Women's lives changed the most - picketing, organising food kitchens, fundraising, from never speaking in public to addressing thousands in packed support meetings.

And that's the essence captured in this revival of Boff Whalley's musical comedy play.

The title means women definitely not going back to cooking and cleaning.

It's a celebration of the thousands of women who played a crucial role in the strike, launching the national Women Against Pit Closures.

Their stories - maybe fact, maybe fiction, maybe apocryphal or embellished - are told through the lives of three sisters, Olive, Mary and Isabel, as their world changes forever.

For church-going Olive it's a difficult journey, joining her husband Eddie on strike from her office job at the National Coal Board, she witnesses police brutality at Orgreave, where she'd innocently taken a picnic expecting a nice day out.

"This is war," the three sing after hearing her account.

And class war it was, with 160,000 miners and families on one side and Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher, the state and police on the other.

And despite everything 120,000 were still out when the strike ended in March 1985.

As a miner's son who also reported the strike, it's a familiar, powerful and enjoyable retelling of the strike 40 years on - with some great songs and music.

Chumbawumba band member Whalley's piece is a warm tribute to the likes of WAPC's Betty Cook and others, like Ann Scargill.

The sisters set up and run their own WAPC branch in the fictional mining village – making speeches, Mary finds, is just "talking only louder."

But the strike is also a matter of life and death.

The most poignant moment comes at the funeral of youngsters killed picking coal to heat homes. 'What Price Coal?' they movingly sing.

Rachel Gray's Olive is strong, determined and learning fast - the vicar at her church won't let her collect for the strike so she does her own bit of redistribution.

Her Eddie's graduation to gourmet cook adds comedy but perhaps conveys too light a touch to a year of baked beans with everything for many.

Keeley Fitzgerald perfectly captures Mary's tough vulnerability, as husband Vinnie takes to going fishing, while she keeps everything going working on the Kwiksave fish counter.

Daisy Ann Fletcher. playing Isabel the youngest of the three, shifts from cynical to committed - especially after her sisters get her tickets to see her favourite band The Smiths (yes, Morrissey and all) doing a strike benefit.

Not sure many, as Izzie does, would have stuck with a boyfriend in the police given what was going on.

Every pit in Yorkshire claimed the story about a 'snowman' being driven into by a police officer - it even featured in a Christmas card cartoon - but the one retold is a new one on me and diminishes the defiance of the pickets who came up with the joke.

But that's a 'miner' quibble, you might say.

Pacey, smart direction from Elvi Piper, superb acting and vocals from a talented trio. plus special outstanding mention for musical director Beccy Owen, who's on stage throughout and plays the role of Sue.

Cabbages and a sheep also feature along the way.

As the song goes, 'Here we go, here we go, for the women of the working class.'

The show is on at Rotherham Civic on Tuesday, October 22.

To book tickets visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.