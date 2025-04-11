REVIEW - Triple Bill: Everywhere, Sheffield Playhouse.

Triple Bill: Everywhere

HUMANITY doesn't have a skin colour, a country or an accent.

Those are the words of the writers of this triple bill of new stories from the tiata fahodz production company, which asked reviewers not to name or refer to the actors or creative team.

Racism is at the centre of the three short plays, spotlighting British African playwrights Magero, Anyebe Godwin and Yusra Warsama.

The aim is to win a new audience by giving voice to a black perspective in the theatre through dramas relating to people's own lives and the diaspora from Africa.

Indeed, as the promotional material explains: Drama and conflict are things that we experience as humans everywhere beyond the limitations of a theatre space,” adding:

“The Everywhere triple bills are very much about instigating conversations and curiosity between artists and audiences.”

The first, Everywhere, by Magero, about sibling rivalries, uses a kind of Big Brother style game-show format as an ethereal mother presence – the "baroness" shapes known and unknown experiences from within a family grieving for their father.

Freeze-frame style breaks in the dialogue allows a clever, fresh look at the relationships and each other.

Who and what is really real?

Three Bumps, by Yusra Warsama, is set around three pregnant women in a soulless hospital waiting room and deftly switches between characters.

We see crude exchanges between two mothers that echo the racism faced by many black women. Yet the same woman seems to adopt some of the racist language when a third, immigrant, mother joins the group and class tensions rise.

Futuristic – or maybe not so much - voice-overs instruct the women about how to breathe and behave as they respond to the lack of help, as well as reflect on their vulnerabilities and how much more they have in common if they are to survive.

Homesearch by Anyebe Godwin creates a nightmarish picture of the housing crisis.

It is a vortex of delays and lies, exploring burning anger as lives are punished by faceless, pitiless bureaucracy seeking only to set people against each other.

Fresh, funny, touching and engaging, these stories are indeed everywhere in Britain today.