REVIEW: Tom Meighan - Raw 25 tour, Gorilla Beer Hall, Mexborough

Tom Meighan performing at the Gorilla.

A dreary evening of rain did not deter the much-anticipated arrival of ex-Kasabian frontman and now solo artist Tom Meighan to Mexborough’s canal-side.

Tom’s Raw 25 tour saw a successful sold-out ticketed event at The Gorilla Beer Hall and an electric atmosphere.

Supporting act The Outcharms, an alternative indie rock band from Doncaster, opened the evening and had a fun vibe.

Band member Ross Fowler told the Advertiser: “We felt the gig went really well.

“It was quite nerve-wracking sharing a stage with someone who’s been such a big influence on our music.

“But after the first tune, you get a feel for the crowd.

“It’s been brilliant to meet Tom and watch him do his thing.”

Looking every inch the rocker, Tom worked through a carefully curated set list of 15 songs, balancing his two-hour set with a medley of new songs from his latest album Roadrunner mixed with Kasabian tunes – Fire, Stevie, LSF, Empire and Clubfoot to name a few.

The whole show was amazing and very positively received by the 300-strong audience.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Joe from Swinton confirmed he was a regular attendee at The Gorilla.

“I’ve always liked Tom Meighan,” he said.

“It's really nice to have big name acts come to provincial areas like Mexborough and to have this venue on my doorstep.

“I want to support local venues.”

One committed fan – Jan from Manchester who had travelled over for the evening – said: “It's an amazing, intimate venue.

“I feel so lucky to have booked to come here.”

I was also honoured to chat to Tom Meighan at the end of the gig to get his reaction.

He said: “Its been great tonight, storytelling with acoustic guitars.

“It's much appreciated that people come out and have a great night listening to my music.”

Tom’s Raw 25 tour continues over in Dubai and Italy throughout February.

The Gorilla Beer Hall welcomes more bands this month including Dodgy tonight (Thursday, February 6) and The Bluetones’ Acoustic Show on Friday, February 28.

Meanwhile, openers The Outcharms play a headline show at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Saturday, October 11 2025.