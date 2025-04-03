REVIEW: Three Little Vikings, Rotherham Civic

Three Little Vikings

IT’S A beautiful day outside but, inside Rotherham Civic Theatre, a young audience (and their grown-ups) are being transported back to an old Norse village – where mysterious things are afoot.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chickens are going missing, forest trees are falling down, and there’s crashing and bashing in the night.

Three Little Vikings is an irresistible stage-show ode to childhood friendship, fearlessness and female fortitude all wrapped up in folklore and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio in question are Wren, Helga and Ebba – three best pals who must use all their courage, calm and co-operation to face down both a terrifying troll and (even worse) an adult chieftain who always thinks he knows best.

Spolier alert: he doesn’t.

The play is based on a book by award-winning – and Sheffield-based – children’s author Bethan Woollvin, and it does her proud.

Across the 45 minutes running time, production company Wrongsemble blend song, storytelling and shadow puppetry to create a piece that moves with pace, poise and precision.

Among creative highlights are a magical Valhalla-like set seemingly made from little more than chipboard, and the use of dazzling torch-work to hint at a monster towering over the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raft of disparate cultural reference points – Taylor Swift, fish finger sandwiches and chaos theory all get a mention – add a post-modern twist to the overriding forest-and-fire sense of myth. Audience shout-outs bring an element of interactivity – plus a fart joke has the young viewers giggling in their seats.

And – safe to say – there’s a happy ending for all.

Yes, even for that chieftain.

By Colin Drury