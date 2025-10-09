REVIEW: The Real People – Gorilla Beer Hall, Mexborough

REAL DEAL: The band performed "an electric set for their adoring audience"

LIVERPUDLIAN brothers Chris and Tony Griffith of ‘The Real People’ made their well-received return gig to the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough.

Their new 2025 tour sees The Real People gigging at 13 venues up and down the UK commencing in their home town of Liverpool last month and concluding in Islington in November.

The Real People were supported by two fantastic support acts – The Jack Fletcher Band and The Sway.

The Sway are a five-piece indie rock band who performed seven amazing tracks over a half hour set. Their sound was unlike anything I had ever heard before.

I thoroughly enjoyed tracks Sunshine Seeker and Living it Large.

The Jack Fletcher band graced the stage shortly after.

Now a four-piece band, they wowed their audience.

Typically I only ever heard Jack Fletcher of The Jack Fletcher band perform a solo acoustic set.

Jack has a very interesting vocal range and sound and I could happily liken his voice to a combination of Kelly from Stereophonics and Sam Fender.

Recently Jack has confirmed a new band line-up with three new members Chris, Jack and Leon, but also continues his solo acoustic sets.

New song Where Did It Go was a highlight with Jack adding at the end of his set to his audience: “I really appreciate your time and your ears.”

Check out Spotify for multiple audible treats from both bands.

Headliners The Real People, then hit the stage performing an uninterrupted phenomenal set.

It was musical magic in the making.

The audience was spoilt with 22 tracks from a collection of their historic albums accompanied with the usual fun and insightful commentary from the Griffith brothers.

The brothers' vocals were on point and the audience went mad singing and dancing for notable songs Man In The Telly and Rayners Lane to name just a few.

I was incredibly fortunate to chat to Chris and Tony Griffiths after their set.

Tony confirmed: “Its been a great night tonight.

“I'm so grateful people came out to see us.”

The Real People delivered an electric set for their adoring audience.

A thoroughly enjoyable evening.

For more information on their 2025 tour check their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheOfficialRealPeople.

Review by Heather L Sheldon