REVIEW: The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

EVERYTHING adds up in this triumphant, life-affirming adaptation of a prejudice-shattering story.

Rotherham Rep's production offers a touching and humanising insight into the autistic mindset of Christopher Boone, aged 15.

The play – taken from Mark Haddon's best-selling novel – is a heartening exploration of truth, pain and complication.

Told through a book written by Christopher, it is a heart-wrenching journey through his brilliant, obsessive, sensitive mind as he investigates – Sherlock Holmes style – the murder of his neighbour's dog.

Christopher, brilliantly portrayed by Alexander Evans, discovers the dishonesty and anguish of adult life which he struggles to understand.

His investigation unscrews the lid on his own family's secrets and leads to a devastating discovery that turns his world upside down.

Along the way there's a narrow escape for his pet rat and a lesson in the kindness of strangers.

Teacher and narrator Siobhan (a compassionately convincing Elaine Demaine) is full of encouragement, the voice in his head helping walk the audience through the play, which raises questions about special needs education.

Christopher's assertion that theatre is dishonest because it's not true, adds another dimension as truth and morality are explored through his eyes.

He cannot tell lies and uses science to make decisions, drawing his own unique order out of chaos.

Evans – who showed great talent in the company's last production of Barry Hines' Kes – is compelling throughout, funny and touching as he helps us understand and empathise with his autism - though unable to empathise with other people himself.

But this is far from a solo show with a superb ensemble cast.

Wonderfully honest, touching performances from Anthony Lancashire as his dad Ed and Yvette Sayles as his mum. and outstanding acting in multiple roles from Niamh Adams - an absolutely hilarious headteacher - Richard Wilshaw, Mark Hone, Lindsay Stroughair, Karen Mills and Tom Armitage.

Frantic Assembly's inventive choreography lend pace and dynamism, particularly the London underground scene, to some sharp stagecraft from all concerned.

Plus there’s a cute little dog!

Immaculately directed by Elliott Montgomery and Debbie Evans, no-one put a foot wrong all night.

And don't forget the maths – that's where you'll find clues to doing anything you want in life.

The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time is at Rotherham Civic Theatre until Saturday, June 7