REVIEW: Snow White at Sheffield Lyceum Until Sunday, January 5 2025 By Paul Szabo

YOU can tell it is nearly Christmas when panto season opens, and this year Sheffield Theatres present their biggest pantomime yet with Snow White.

The show is everything you would expect from a Sheffield Theatres panto – an abundance of corny jokes which are delivered thick and fast, lots of shouting, a sing-along and, of course, the Sheffield Theatres ghost bench.

Damien Williams is back as the Lyceum’s resident Dame for the seventeenth year, this time around playing Nurse Nellie, remaining a crowd favourite and once again delivering his own boisterous brand of comedic mayhem.

Fresh from the West End, Sheffield’s own Matthew Croke is in fine voice as Prince Charming and Aoife Kenny charms as Snow White.

Marc Pickering steals most of the limelight as the “strangely non-specifically accented so as not to offend anyone” Herman – a man with a dream which may or may not come true towards the end of the second act.

But the most impressive performance was from Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley, who completely throws herself into her first ever panto role as the Wicked Queen, revelling in a deliciously delightful and wonderfully campy performance.

With its lavish sets and costumes, plenty of musical numbers and jokes for everyone, there is much to enjoy in this production.

While the traditional wheelbarrow gag and slapstick gunge-fest may have been missing this year, there is an incredibly inventive and utterly hilarious scene using clips of songs to convey the inner most thoughts of the main characters.

Plus there is plenty of straying off-script and unexpected improvisation causing both the audience and the cast to crack up with laughter.

The show includes a surprise cameo appearance from a very well know celebrity, a stage full of Elton Johns come together for a rocking pop medley and there is an opportunity for the audience to join in with the finale.

Throw in some intentionally unsubtle advertising for this year’s show sponsors, Henderson’s Relish, the magnet of love and a song dedicated to the joys of Yorkshire cuisine, and you have a side-splitting evening at the theatre.

Snow White is terrific, top notch, family entertainment and a perfect start to the festive period for kids of all ages.