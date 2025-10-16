REVIEW: Simply Ghost Nights, Warmsworth Hall, Doncaster

FRIGHT NIGHT: Warmsworth Hall - pic by Luke O'Brien

The approach to Warmsworth Hall, looked eerily like a scene from Wuthering Heights – its stormy backdrop made for a perfect evening with Simply Ghost Nights.

Starting prompting at 9pm, we began with a debriefing in the main room with 24 guests and nine staff, with guests travelling from as far as Plymouth for the evening's activities.

Group leader Jez and team introduced us to an array of ghost-busting equipment – K2 meters, Rem pods, white noise boxes, night vision glasses and so on.

Rich in character, the four designated areas of the old manor house would be fun to explore with an array of paranormal detecting equipment.

We were spilt into four groups of six guests with two staff. Each vigil was approximately 40 minutes.

In the first - somewhat reticent - we congregated around a table in absolute darkness and began calling out to spirit.

Very clear taps were heard and massive drops in temperature were felt and recorded.

The equipment varied in reactions from room to room.

During my loan vigil my K2 meter did not detect any extra presence visually, although the icy cold blasts that hit the side of my face and hands suggested an extra presence.

By the third vigil the strength of activity escalated – spookily around midnight.

The heavy wooden doors to the room flew open and multiple paranormal equipment went off detecting pressure and temperature changes.

At times the activity was constant with K metres and Rem pods going off as if it was a rave! All of this can be seen on our night-vision video footage we took.

Simply Ghost Hunts business owners Rosey and Stuart Dawson report multiple sightings and poltergeist activity moving visitors clothing as well as unexplainable noises.

My team and I definitely experienced taps, odd noises, drops in temperature, and equipment going off at an alarming rate.

Refreshments before midnight were very welcome to keep us energised – the ghost hunt finished at 1.45am – for what was an enjoyable and exciting evening.

I highly recommend this great introduction to the world of the strange and paranormal.

For more information on future events visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk.

Review by Heather L. Sheldon