REVIEW: RATS, Gorilla Beer Hall

RATS at Gorilla Beer Hall – pic by Dan Crosfield.

LIVERPUDLIAN indie rock band RATS delivered a raw, electric show at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough – at a gig which turned out to be a ‘home from home’.

Support acts for the evening included Rotherham’s five-piece indie rock band At The Arcade, and the soft husky Wolverhampton tones of lead singer Jack Fletcher of The Jack Fletcher Band.

Jack opened the gig to a busy audience at the Gorilla Beer Hall with his solo acoustic set.

He sang seven songs over a 30-minute set.

I want to liken his amazing voice to that of vocalist Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics and I especially liked his track Phoenix.

Next came an impressive half-hour seven-track set from At The Arcade.

They played a mixed set of old and fresh songs which included new tracks Rosegold and Rock and Roller.

Currently available for festivals this summer, according to lead singer Brandon Walton, their sound is unlike any other band I've heard – and I mean that in the best, most positive way!

The main act RATS made their way to the stage and were met with cheers of excitement from a devoted audience.

They had great stage presence and a confident, strong sound, performing an uninterrupted 50 minutes with a mix of 11old and new tracks.

Of that set list, standout songs that I especially enjoyed included Jenny and Patsy Decline.

Off stage it was lovely to sit back and watch all the bands engage with their audience.

I was also very fortunate to chat to leader singer Joe Maddocks of RATS who told the Advertiser of his fondness for the South Yorkshire town hosting the show.

“We enjoy playing Mexborough – outside of Liverpool, it reminds me of home,” he said, adding: “The people are friendly, funny and inquisitive.”

A trio of talented artists made it a very enjoyable gig experience – I loved it.

RATS new album Rule the World is out on May 2 – check their Instagram page @themrats.

For more info on the support acts' gigs, songs and albums follow Jack Fletcher on Instagram @thejackfletcherband and At The Arcade @atthearcade.