REVIEW: Phoenix Players present The Good Life at Rotherham Civic Theatre

The cast of 'The Good Life' by Phoenix Players - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

IT’S back to the 70s this week at Rotherham Civic Theatre, as Phoenix Players present The Good Life, a comedy based on the much-loved TV sitcom.

As he hits 40, Tom Good has a mid-life crisis and decides that the rat race is not for him.

He is tired of his job designing plastic toys to go in cereal boxes and so quits his job, forgoing the financial security to become self-sufficient.

Alongside his wife, Barbara, they turn the garden into a vegetable plot, buy chickens, pigs and a rather mischievous goat and make their own rather potent home brew – all to the disgust of their well-to-do, and slightly above their station, neighbours, Margot and Jerry.

What follows is standard sitcom fayre, with each act of the play feeling like a self-contained episode. The 70s sitcom clichés abound, ranging from the businessman trying to impress his boss, what was thought to be the epitome of dinner party food (black forest gateau, anyone?) and some poppy seed cake with an extra special ingredient.

Cue some rather worse for wear dinner guests, a severe case of the munchies, a mischievous goat and a community rally-round to save the runt of the pigs litter.

Jason Vardy does an excellent job as Tom Good, bringing the good-natured charm of the character to his performance, whilst Jessica Vardy seems to be channelling her inner Felicity Kendall as Barbara Good.

There is credit also due to Frank Bardsley as Jerry Ledbetter, who keeps his character just on the right side of stereotypical 70s businessman.

But it was all eyes on Marie Simmonite who personified posh-ness as the uptight Marot Ledbetter. The supporting cast all looked like they were having a tremendous time, and whilst talking about the company, a special mention must go to those on the front of house duties.

With a healthy dose of nostalgia, some enjoyable performances and plenty of references to the era, there is much to enjoy in this production.

The comedy is rather gentle, and some would say dated in style – but for this audience member, it was an enjoyable reminder of the old days.