REVIEW: Phoenix Players, Hobson’s Choice at Rotherham Civic Theatre

Cast members of Hobson's Choice, performed by Phoenix Players at Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THERE is some gentle humor and some challenging of old-fashioned values as Phoenix Players performs the classic play, Hobson’s Choice, at the Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Henry Hobson, a wealthy but drunken widower seeks to marry off his two younger daughters, believing his eldest daughter, Maggie, is too old to be betrothed, and he plans on her remaining at home at home to care for him.

But Maggie has other ideas as, against her father’s wishes, she marries the kind but timid bootmaker, Willaim Mossop, and sets about transforming the lives of her family by defying societal expectations.

Phoenix Players bring a modern twist to the classic play by cleverly updating the time-frame from the turn of the century to the swinging 60s which works well, as the story plays out against the era of burgeoning female empowerment and women’s lib, reflecting the strength of character of Maggie Hobson and subtly framing her resilience and fiercely independent nature against the political backdrop of the times.

The small cast clearly give their all in their performances, with Beckie Ruddock dominating the stage both with her characters actions and her performance.

Lucas Gunson portrays the growing confidence and transformation of Will Mossop with conviction, and Jon Wilson convinces as the brow-beaten Henry Hobson, who is outwitted and outsmarted by his savvy and feisty daughter.

The set design represents the various settings well, and the costume and lighting design have clearly been carefully considered.

Neil Mather’s direction keeps the wordy script moving along and the production is one which is entertaining overall.

The show itself, despite being written in 1916, remains surprisingly relevant in terms of the ever-changing nature of equality within society, and whilst the humour is very gentle – the play feels rather twee at times – that is ultimately part of its charm.

It is good to see Phoenix Players move slightly away from their skills at laugh out loud comedy and find them just as effective as a theatre company in something more amusing rather than comedic, as it allows the acting talents of the company to shine through.

Hobson’s Choice is at the Civic until Friday, October 17 – for tickets visit https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173659790